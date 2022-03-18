Editorial: BART must answer for bizarre circumstances of board member’s resignation

By The Examiner Editorial Board

In a shocking turn of events, an elected member of the nine-member Bay Area Rapid Transit Board of Directors was forced to resign last week after an outrageous bureaucratic snafu involving a change of address.

Lateefah Simon, a champion of equity and police reform who was first elected to the BART board in 2016, says she consulted officials at the transportation agency before moving to a new home in a transit-oriented development near MacArthur BART station. After receiving assurance her new address would still be in her district, which includes part of MacArthur station, Simon said she made the move.

Then, BART decided her new home was just outside the official border of District 7, which she represents. As a result, Simon — the only Black member of the BART board — had to resign.

“A few days ago, I was told by BART staff that my current residence is not within District 7 lines and that I must vacate my BART board seat,” said Simon in a statement last week. “I am deeply disappointed about this situation.”

“Lateefah Simon has been a champion for BART and our riders. The determination that her seat had to be vacated is horribly unfortunate,” said BART General Manager Robert Powers in statement posted on the agency’s website. “I understand there are many questions about how this situation could have occurred. I have some of the same questions. While I know that Director Simon was open, honest, and proud about her home at the MacArthur Transit Oriented Development, I am not able to speculate about any advice she was provided by BART’s board-appointed District Secretary.”

Simon’s ouster sparked outrage among fellow BART directors, who celebrated her leadership and questioned the circumstances of her sudden resignation. Bevan Dufty and Janice Li, who serve on the board, want to explore legal avenues to reinstate Simon.

“For the sake of transparency and good faith, we believe that expert outside counsel should be enlisted immediately to help BART and the public to determine either her legal right to return or her ability to be appointed by the Board of Directors,” wrote Dufty and Li in a letter to Powers on March 11. “We also urge BART to develop a plan to determine and address the points of failure. We unequivocally support Director Simon and we, therefore, support every legal avenue she has to retain her seat and serve her constituents and the entirety of the BART district.”

BART’s mind-boggling error compounds an already difficult situation for Simon, who says she moved due to concerns for her family’s safety.

“I moved to my current residence because I feared for my and my daughter’s safety after receiving multiple threats due to my work on police reform,” Simon said.

“Simon sold her Richmond home and moved last May to an apartment adjacent to Oakland’s MacArthur BART station, which is partially within District 7 after she received racist threats and found urine on her front door,” reported the East Bay Times.

It’s not clear what legal paths Simon might have to regain the post to which voters duly elected her. That will be for lawyers and BART officials to decide. Yet the unjust manner in which the only Black member of the BART board has been stripped of her seat certainly calls into question the competence of the transit agency’s leadership.

BART must embrace full transparency and make it clear exactly how this travesty of democracy unfolded. If Simon did in fact receive assurances that she could change her address and keep her seat, she should not be the only person held accountable for the consequential error.