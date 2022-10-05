Electric vehicle charging

Electric vehicles sit charging at an EVgo fast charging station on Pacific Avenue in the Jackson Square neighborhood.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

2030 is an important year for both East Bay Community Energy (EBCE) and Kazula, an innovative energy software program, a pair that joined forces October 4 to launch a landmark Vehicle-Grid Integration (VGI) program centered in smart charging. 

By that year, EBCE, a nonprofit clean energy provider based in Oakland and serving the East Bay, intends to provide 100% carbon-free electricity to its customers across the 11 cities it serves. Kazula is committed to reaching carbon neutrality. And both think that by 2030, the technology they’re showcasing could save the United States $15 billion a year, “without sacrificing the convenience, comfort and wallets of drivers who decide to go green,” the companies stated in a press release. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

c.guaglianone@sfexaminer.com | @carmela_gua