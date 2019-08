A man was stabbed early Friday morning in the Tenderloin, police said.

Officers responded to a situation involving two men between O’Farrell and Larkin Streets at around 2:52 a.m., according to police.

A 54-year-old man was stabbed in the back with a knife. The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police did not provide a detailed description of the suspect.

The suspect remains at large as of Monday morning.

