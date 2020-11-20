SFFD ambulance (Courtesy photo)

Early morning fires in Financial District, SoMa, cause multiple injuries

Four people were injured early Friday morning in a three-alarm structure fire at an apartment building in San Francisco’s Financial District.

The fire at 440 Davis Court was first reported at around 1:30 a.m., and reported under control at 3:42 a.m.

The San Francisco Fire Department reported at 2:23 a.m. that the 11th, 12th and 13th floors of the building had been evacuated.

All four of the people injured in the fire are in stable condition, according to the fire department. The fire was contained to two floors, and 23 units were deemed uninhabitable due to the blaze.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist those displaced by the fire.

The fire was one of two Downtown the department responded to early Friday.

Around 3:19 a.m. firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 20 12th St.

Two people were injured in the two-alarm fire, which was contained to the fourth floor of an apartment building and extinguished at 4:35 a.m.

The two victims were taken to the hospital with minor burns.

Fire officials did not release information on the cause of either fire.

