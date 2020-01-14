E-scooter rider suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into cement mixer on Embarcadero

A 69-year-old woman is clinging to life after crashing an e-scooter Monday while riding along the Embarcadero, according to police.

The woman hit a cement mixer while traveling through the intersection at Bay Street and the Embarcadero at roughly 3:25 p.m on Monday, police said.

She was then transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The e-scooter crash took play only one city-block away from where pedicab operator Kevin Manning, 66, was struck and killed by a Honda Civic on the Embarcadero in 2018. Manning’s death sparked fury from bicyclists who contended the Port of San Francisco and San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency lagged on building out critical protected bike lanes along the waterfront that may save lives and prevent severe injury.

The collision also comes only a week after University of California San Francisco published a report highlighting rising e-scooter injuries on streets across the U.S.

Scooter-related injuries and hospital admissions grew 222 percent between 2014 and 2018, according to the study’s authors, with more than 39,000 known injuries.

Roughly one-third of patients suffered head trauma, which is more than twice the rate of head injuries bicyclists typically sustain.

“We’re very concerned about the significant increase in injuries and hospital admissions that we documented, particularly during the last year,” Benjamin Breyer, one of the report’s authors, said in a UCSF statement when the report was released.

While e-scooter injuries are on the ride, traffic data shows drivers of personal vehicles injure more people on San Francisco streets by far than any other vehicle mode, including bicycles and e-scooters. In San Francisco 29 people were killed in traffic collisions in 2019, 18 of them struck and killed by vehicles while walking.

More than 500 San Franciscans are also severely or critically injured by traffic collisions annually, according to San Francisco Department of Public Health data.

E-scooters are permitted for use in The City by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. Four companies have been permitted to operate in San Francisco: Jump, Lime, Spin, and Scoot.

It was not immediately clear what type of e-scooter the injured woman was riding Monday.

