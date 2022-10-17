Chase Center Wide View Shot

Chase Center becomes one of the first NBA venues to offer fans the ability to order food and beverage through DoorDash.

 Business Wire

The Golden State Warriors begin their dash toward another NBA Championship Wednesday, and they'll now have the help of DoorDash should they, or anyone else visiting Chase Center, get hungry along the way.

The 2022 NBA Champion announced a multi-year partnership with DoorDash Monday. A key component allows fans attending games and events at Chase Center to order in-arena food and beverage items using the DoorDash mobile app.

