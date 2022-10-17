The Golden State Warriors begin their dash toward another NBA Championship Wednesday, and they'll now have the help of DoorDash should they, or anyone else visiting Chase Center, get hungry along the way.
The 2022 NBA Champion announced a multi-year partnership with DoorDash Monday. A key component allows fans attending games and events at Chase Center to order in-arena food and beverage items using the DoorDash mobile app.
The Warriors will celebrate their partnership and the start of a new NBA season with various opportunities for fans to win prizes, redeem discounts on orders and more. The partnership also names DoorDash the official on-demand pick-up platform and official grocery partner of the team.
"Chase Center will be one of the first NBA venues to offer fans the ability to order food and beverage through DoorDash," said Mike Kitts, the Warriors executive vice president. Kitts added that the partnership will "redefine the food and beverage experience both in-arena and for Dub Nation around the Bay Area."
Coach Kerr called the incident "the biggest crisis we've had since I've been the coach here."
Additionally, the Warriors and DoorDash have launched "Golden Gamedays", a season-long campaign for DashPass members, DoorDash's membership program. The campaign allows eligible Bay Area fans to discover neighborhood restaurants while entering for a chance to win a "Warrior for a Day" experience, which includes custom jerseys, participation in an on-court skills clinic, gift cards and more.
Throughout the season, DoorDash will also give away tickets to certain Warriors home games to DashPass members.
Oct. 18 matchup also features Warriors' championship ring ceremony and banner raising
The first "Golden Gameday" tips off Oct. 18, the Warriors' first regular season game. DoorDash customers will be eligible for 50 percent discounts on orders of $20 or more, as well as up to $10 off on other orders.
The Warriors' home opener will prominently feature DoorDash throughout Chase Center, including LED signage, on-site activations where DoorDash brand ambassadors will interact with customers and more.
For more information on the Golden State Warriors 2022-23 season, visit warriors.com.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.