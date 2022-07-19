San Francisco public defenders voiced alarm this week that prosecutors have increasingly filed charges for low-level drug crimes like possession of paraphernalia, relics of the war on drugs they thought had been left behind.
But new District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ office clarified Tuesday that the new charges were an aberration and not the result of a change in policy under her nascent leadership.
“I have made no policy changes in regards to charging for simple drug possession and paraphernalia. My office will immediately withdraw these charges as they were done out of accordance with our office’s policy,” Jenkins said in a statement.
Jenkins’ office provided The Examiner with at least one example of a similar low-level charge being filed prior to Jenkins’ appointment, indicating the problem began prior to her arrival.
“I am focused on holding serious drug dealers, particularly those dealing fentanyl, accountable and not targeting and incarcerating those suffering from addiction. We will take the appropriate steps internally to ensure that our staff is following our policy,” Jenkins said.
The confusion speaks to the tension in San Francisco as a new District Attorney takes the helm following the recall of progressive reformer Chesa Boudin in June, which she helped lead.
Elizabeth Camacho, a lead attorney in the public defender's office, told The Examiner before the DA’s clarification that this is the first time in her two-year tenure that she's seen standalone charges filed for misdemeanors like simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, which ensnare addicts and don't specifically target dealers.
According to her colleague in the public defender’s office, attorney Peter Calloway, the district attorney's office had filed 17 cases in which the lone charge was possession of drug paraphernalia since July 14.
Although Jenkins is expected to shake up this office and has promised stricter enforcement of drug laws, this would have been truly be a sharp turn.
There were only five cases prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Office in which the most serious charge was a narcotics-related misdemeanor in all of 2021, according to the data dashboard on the DA's website.
Public defenders like Camacho bristled when they saw paraphernalia charges popping up in court filings, and feared a return to a war on drugs that disproportionately harmed the poor and people of color.
"These are users, right? If you have a pipe on you, that means you are in the throes of addiction," Camacho told The Examiner.
Despite the errant low-level paraphernalia charges, Jenkins, who was chosen by Mayor London Breed to replace recalled DA Chesa Boudin, has promised to put an end to the open-air drug markets that have plagued neighborhoods like The Tenderloin and drawn national scrutiny. The new district attorney has repeatedly said her office would focus enforcement efforts on repeat offenders.
“No longer can children and families and our elderly residents have to walk through the situations that I walked through this morning, seeing the drug dealing, seeing the open drug use on the street,” Jenkins said after a tour of The Tenderloin this month. “That is not something we can tolerate in the Tenderloin any longer.”
In her first days in office, she ordered her attorneys to review all plea deals still on the table in drug-related cases. It remains to be seen how many could be withdrawn.
Matt Gonzalez, chief attorney for the public defender's office, argued withdrawing plea offers could have the opposite of its intended consequence. Even if convicted, a defendant is entitled a sentencing hearing where a defense attorney can enumerate the personal challenges faced by their client that contributed to their actions.
"Our clients would be better off if they all went to a jury trial. The whole idea of plea bargaining was not created to benefit our clients, it was created to benefit a system that doesn't have enough courtrooms and judges and prosecutors to deal with everything. The system actually favors us if everyone goes to trial."