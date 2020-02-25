Driver arrested after vehicle strikes 2 pedestrians in Haight Ashbury

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide for allegedly striking two pedestrians on Monday night while driving a vehicle on a sidewalk in Haight Ashbury, police said.

Case Estorco, a resident of the city of Patterson in Stanislaus County, was taken into custody by police in connection with the incident at Haight and Ashbury streets at around 9:15 p.m.

A man in his 30s was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck, while a second victim in his 20s was also hospitalized but is expected to survive, police said.

Estorco was arrested later that night when police responded to a report of shots fired near Twin Peaks.

When officers saw the vehicle from the Haight Ashbury incident near Crown Terrace and Twin Peaks Boulevard, police said it “intentionally collided” with a marked police cruiser.

The officers were not injured in the collision and were able to detain Estorco as well as an 18-year-old woman who was released without charges.

Police later determined that no shots were fired.

Estorco was treated for injuries but is expected to survive, police said.

He was booked at County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, battery on a peace officer, driving under the influence, hit and run, battery causing serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon.

