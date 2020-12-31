(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Driver in stolen car strikes and kills two pedestrians in SoMa

Suspect was detained after allegedly fleeing the scene on foot

Two people died after being struck Thursday by a driver in a stolen car in the South of Market neighborhood.

Police arriving at Mission and Second streets around 4 p.m. found two victims, and immediately rendered aid and summoned medics, according to Officer Robert Rueca.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, despite “life-saving efforts of emergency responders,” he said. The second was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, where they later died.

The identities of the two victims have not yet been released.

The person driving the vehicle fled the scene immediately on foot, according to Rueca. Officers then located and detained the driver.

Though the suspect’s identity has not been released, SFPD did say the individual was driving a reported stolen vehicle and is currently on parole for robbery.

Rueca said SFPD is conducting an investigation, and will have the area closed for “quite some time” as it evaluates the scene.

“A person should not need to risk their lives when they walk or bike in SoMA or downtown,” said Supervisor Matt Haney, whose district includes the crime scene. “The streets are still far too dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists.”

Stay-at-home and quarantine orders extended

