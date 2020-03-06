Driver hits two pedestrians crossing street in Mission District

A 50-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night when a driver struck him and another pedestrian in the Mission, according to police.

The man was crossing at 18th and Valencia streets at around 11 p.m. when the collision occurred. He was transported to a hospital, but the second pedestrian wasn’t injured, police said.

Police said the driver, 31, remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Neither drugs nor alcohol appeared a factor, police said.

