Driver hits, injures two women in crosswalk

A driver hit and injured two women Tuesday morning in the Tenderloin, police said.

The women were walking within a crosswalk at Turk and Hyde streets when they were struck at around 6:16 a.m. The driver sped off south on Hyde Street, according to police.

The women, ages 70 and 55, were transported to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, according to police.

The collision occurred two days after a separate traffic death just seven blocks away. In that incident, a city street cleaner driving a pickup truck struck and killed a 67-year-old mother walking to work from Chinatown, according to the Sunny Angulo, an aide for Supervisor Aaron Peskin.

“This is horrific,” Walk San Francisco Executive Director Jodie Mederios said. “We don’t need yet another pedestrian to be hit in the crosswalk to make it clear that the Tenderloin needs to be at the top of the list of priorities for street safety improvement.”

Many streets in the Tenderloin are considered to be a part of San Francisco’s High-Injury Network, the 13% of city streets where more than 70% of traffic-related injuries occur citywide, according to city agencies. The recent collisions heightened the urgency with which local officials and pedestrian advocates are calling for safer streets.

“The SFPD and SFMTA cannot act fast enough to protect people in the Tenderloin from dangerous driving behavior,” Mederios said.

No arrests have been made.

