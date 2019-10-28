Driver flees after striking woman during sideshow in San Francisco

A 22-year-old woman was injured during an illegal sideshow near the edge of South of Market early Saturday, police said.

The woman was standing in the road when one of the spinning vehicles struck her and fled the scene, according to police.

She was hit by an SUV as the sideshow unfolded at 13th Street and South Van Ness Avenue at around 2 a.m., police said.

A sideshow is a popular yet illegal trend happening not just in San Francisco but across the Bay Area where drivers do donuts around an intersection.

In more extreme cases, drivers have been known to halt traffic on crowded roadways like the Bay Bridge to simply spin around in circles.

The dangerous events sometimes draw large crowds, particularly in the East Bay.

In the most recently reported case, police said the injured woman was taken to the hospital.

Police do not know her condition, and the driver has not been arrested.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

