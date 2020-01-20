Driver fatally strikes pedestrian while fleeing police in Berkeley

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on a sidewalk in Berkeley as its driver tried to flee from a University of California at Berkeley police officer on Monday morning, a police spokesman said.

At about 10:30 a.m., the campus police officer was driving on Sixth Street when he saw a gray Nissan four-door sedan parked along the curb line and heard a woman inside the vehicle screaming for help, Berkeley police spokesman Officer Byron White said.

As the officer approached the Nissan, the driver sped away and ended up on University Avenue west of Sixth Street, where it hit and killed a female pedestrian on the sidewalk, according to White. Her name has not yet been released.

The Nissan continued fleeing onto Interstate Highway 80 and remains at large as of Monday afternoon, White said. He said a description of the driver and more details about the vehicle were not immediately available.

