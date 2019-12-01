Closeup of CHP - California Highway Patrol car sign and emblem on door of a Ford SUV. (Courtesy image)

Driver dies after being ejected from SUV in highway crash

A Redwood City man was killed when he was ejected from a Lexus SUV that crashed into the wall of the 25th Street off-ramp of southbound Interstate Highway 280 on Sunday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

Investigators believe the victim, who was ejected through the driver’s side window into a pole, was not wearing any restraints when the SUV hit the railing on the left side of the off-ramp shortly before 5 a.m.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, the spokesman said.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Formerly homeless contend with high heat, accessibility issues in supportive units
Next story
911 calls reporting domestic violence drop in San Francisco

Just Posted

911 calls reporting domestic violence drop in San Francisco

Advocates say decrease could show reluctance to contact authorities — or better access to resources

Formerly homeless contend with high heat, accessibility issues in supportive units

Five fans blew the hair of Mary Rogus over her face as… Continue reading

Nuts about ‘Nutcracker’

The classic ballet, and fun alternatives, on stages across the bay

City officials could seek more power to regulate ride-hails

New SF transit director will ‘enthusiastically’ pursue local Uber and Lyft regulations

Father’s teachings have fueled Jeff Wilson Jr.’s career

Relationship with father has built 49ers running back into key part of San Francisco attack

Most Read