Driver dies after being ejected from SUV in highway crash

A Redwood City man was killed when he was ejected from a Lexus SUV that crashed into the wall of the 25th Street off-ramp of southbound Interstate Highway 280 on Sunday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

Investigators believe the victim, who was ejected through the driver’s side window into a pole, was not wearing any restraints when the SUV hit the railing on the left side of the off-ramp shortly before 5 a.m.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, the spokesman said.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/