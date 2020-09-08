Driver briefly kidnaps 12-year-old girl in Bayview-Hunters Point

No arrest reported in Saturday incident

A 12-year-old girl was kidnapped by a man driving a vehicle in Bayview-Hunters Point over the holiday weekend, police said Tuesday.

The unidentified man pulled up to the girl, grabbed her by the arm and took her to his vehicle at around 6 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

The man drove off but then unlocked his door and released the girl after she asked to be let go, police said.

Police did not provide a precise location where the kidnapping happened but said it occurred in the areas of Middle Point Road and Fairfax Avenue.

The man has not been arrested and the girl was not injured.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or further details.

