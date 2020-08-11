Driver arrested in death of pedestrian

A San Francisco man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian near Saint Mary’s Cathedral.
Raja Whitfield, 26, was driving in the area of Geary Boulevard and Gough Street around 7 a.m. when he hit a 50-year-old San Francisco man, according to police.
Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was declared dead at the scene.
Whitfield, who remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, was treated at a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. He was later arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, reckless driving, speeding and entering a crosswalk on a red signal.
Police said impairment did not appear to be a factor.
Whitfield remained booked into jail Tuesday evening, according to jail records.
The death is the seventh this year involving a pedestrian, according to police.
Bay City News contributed to this report.
