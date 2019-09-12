Driver arrested after Tenderloin collision injures 12-year-old

A 12-year-old boy struck at an intersection in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood late Tuesday afternoon is no longer in critical condition, police said Wednesday.

The collision happened around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday at Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street.

The boy was rushed to a hospital with what was considered life-threatening injuries at the time, police said.

The driver who struck the 12-year-old pedestrian remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. However, officers ultimately arrested the driver on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs, driving without a license and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

He’s been identified as Miguel Fojas of San Francisco. Fojas remains in custody on $100,000 bail, according to jail records.

Although the boy’s condition has improved, the collision is just one of many recent collisions involving pedestrians in the Tenderloin.

Back in March, Janice Higashi, 58, was struck and killed by a vehicle at the same intersection.

Then in May, 65-year-old Mark Swink died after being struck by a Golden Gate Transit bus just one block away at Hyde Street and Golden Gate Avenue.

“We don’t need another severe or fatal crash to tell us that drastic changes are needed in the Tenderloin,” Jodie Medeiros, executive director of Walk San Francisco, said in a statement. “When our children are being hit in the crosswalk, there’s no question our streets are in crisis.”

Back in July, Walk SF, along with the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition and Supervisor Matt Haney, urged city leaders to declare a state of emergency for traffic safety.

A resolution for the state of emergency, introduced by Haney, is set to be heard in the Board of Supervisors’ Public Safety and Neighborhood Services Committee later this month.

Walk SF is calling on the city to make more improvements to its high-injury corridors, like more traffic enforcement, including officers and red light cameras.

“What kind of city can San Francisco claim to be when people can’t cross the street safely,” Medeiros said. “We need every tool possible to make our streets safe.”

Daniel Montes, Bay City News