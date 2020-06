A driver was arrested Monday night following a crash into a bus stop in San Francisco that injured four, police said.

Officers went at about 8 p.m. to Mission Street and Onondaga Avenue where the crash occurred. Four pedestrians were taken to a hospital after the crash and the driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Police did not say what the conditions of the victims were.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco newsTransit

