Dreamforce 2022

Dreamforce attendees register for San Francisco’s biggest conference in Moscone Center on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. 

 Photo by Jeff Elder of The Examiner

Dreamforce, San Francisco’s biggest conference, has returned in full force to the SoMa neighborhood for the first time in two years, filling sidewalks and restaurants and hotels with 40,000 Salesforce users who bring business tourism that The City desperately needs.

The conference, which began Monday with badge pickup and ends Friday morning with a presentation summing up the week's events, will bring $40 million in revenue to The City, the company says. During the week, conference-goers stroll a fake forest spread out across a closed Howard Street and listen to big names speak in Moscone Center, while also learning new Salesforce enterprise software skills in dozens of smaller sessions.

Dreamforce 2022 attendee

Zarina Farley Scott, who came to Dreamforce from Canada, said she can be herself at the Salesforce conference. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

@JeffElder

jelder@sfexaminer.com