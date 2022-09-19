Dreamforce, San Francisco’s biggest conference, has returned in full force to the SoMa neighborhood for the first time in two years, filling sidewalks and restaurants and hotels with 40,000 Salesforce users who bring business tourism that The City desperately needs.
The conference, which began Monday with badge pickup and ends Friday morning with a presentation summing up the week's events, will bring $40 million in revenue to The City, the company says. During the week, conference-goers stroll a fake forest spread out across a closed Howard Street and listen to big names speak in Moscone Center, while also learning new Salesforce enterprise software skills in dozens of smaller sessions.
The return of the conference is “helping The City rebuild its brand around business travel. And that’s huge,” Ted Egan, San Francisco’s top economist, told The Examiner last month. Egan called Dreamforce “a shot in the arm, and an opportunity for San Francisco to demonstrate that it’s back.”
The Salesforce conference had been an annual San Francisco event before COVID, dating back to the first one in 2003, which lured around 1,000 attendees. It then reached heights reached by few, if any, company conferences. In 2019, the last in-person conference before the pandemic, the keynote speaker was former President Barack Obama and the band playing for attendees was Fleetwood Mac.
This year, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will play Oracle Park, and the largest slate of speakers ever assembled for the conference will draw real-life, in-person crowds. The speakers include actress Jennifer Hudson, actor Matthew McConaughey, actor Simu Liu (the actor in a memorable San Francisco Muni bus fight in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi”), athlete and entrepreneur Magic Johnson, U2 frontman and activist Bono, former Vice President Al Gore, natural scientist Jane Goodall and economist Larry Summers.
Nina Smith of Washington, D.C., said her company’s attendees learned that arriving early can save you a lot in Uber fees. Her ride from SFO to SoMa early Monday morning cost $37, she said. Her colleagues faced fees of more than $150 at midday.
Charles Fosbroke of Boston has worked with Salesforce’s enterprise software for several years, but this is the first chance he’s had to attend Dreamforce. “I wanted to go the past couple of years,” he said, “but I didn’t have the chance.”
Zarina Farley Scott, who came to Dreamforce from Canada, wore a colorful dress of multi-colored polka dots and a purse with a large likeness of Salesforce mascot Astro on it. “These are my people,” she said, smiling as she picked up her conference badge at Moscone Center. “I feel like I don’t have to pretend to be anybody else when I’m here.”
The Examiner takes a closer look at the deep, personal meaning Dreamforce has for some attendees on Wednesday.
