Drake fire contained; Point Reyes perimeter roads closed to public

A fire that started about 2:30 p.m. Monday along Inverness Road near Limantour Beach in the west part of Marin County burned 2.2 acres before being contained.

Marin County Fire Department crews will do mopping up and monitor the scene overnight for hot spots, the department said.

More than 100 personnel from Marin County Fire, Cal Fire and the Marin County Sheriff’s Department responded to the blaze, which is under

investigation.

Point Reyes National Seashore announced about 6 p.m. via its Twitter account that a superintendent’s emergency order has been issued closing “all public access effective immediately and until further notice along the park boundary from Sir Francis Drake Boulevard at Mount Vision Road to Vision Fire Road” for fire suppression work.

