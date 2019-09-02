BART construction knocks out power line, blocks traffic on Highway 24

Labor Day bus-bridge BART service not affected by downed power lines.

A downed power line hit during BART construction blocked westbound traffic on Highway 24 near Lafayette Monday morning.

Drivers were diverted off the freeway when the power lines fell at about 5:22 a.m.

Lanes reopened about 6:25 a.m. after Caltrans and PG&E crews responded to the scene.

Driving delays were “under 30 minutes” according to BART.

A large crane rebuilding BART trackway near Lafayette BART station hit a PG&E power line. About 114 nearby customers lost power, according to PG&E’s website.

BART service was not affected as the trackway was already shut down Monday for repair between Orinda and Walnut Creek BART stations, which included bus lines shuttling riders between those stations.

BART is running a reduced Sunday-like service schedule for Labor Day, but will reopen at full capacity Tuesday, said BART spokesperson Alicia Trost.

“This incident will not impact our ability to reopen the track and provide BART service regularly on Tuesday,” Trost said.

