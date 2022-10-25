Halloween is on a Monday this year, which means employees across sectors have one question in mind — costume or no costume?
The Examiner spoke with a lawyer from Cozen O'Connor, a firm that focuses on insurance, labor and employment litigation, about how to dress for success this Halloween.
The key is to use discretion, said company lawyer Aaron Holt.
"It's pretty common to be more risqué or make a political statement during Halloween," said Holt. "A general rule of thumb is to be professional and respectful."
Here's a few lawyer-approved guidelines for Halloween in the workplace.
1. If your costume has no shoes and no shirt, it shouldn't serve. Looking at you, mummies.
Holt recommended that basic workplace dress code guidelines should be followed, even in special circumstances like Halloween. While the holiday encourages out-of-the-box outfits, safety and composure requires that you color within the lines.
2. Leave your wild alter ego at home.
"Imagine you're at a water cooler. You're still at work, even though the setting is casual," said Holt. "The only difference at these work events is that alcohol is involved."
Holt made note that oftentimes, workplace costume faux pas occur somewhere between the office and a party — the twilight zone of "work event". He recommended that people keep their cool, costume-wise, and save the harder partying for off the clock.
3. Zombies aside, don't put your foot in your mouth.
Every year, minorities and the media implore the public to steer clear of racial, cultural or sexually offensive "costumes" that are really cheap shots at harmful stereotypes.
But it's not just about the costume, said Holt. It's about how you use it.
"If you want to dress up as Don Draper from Mad Men, there's nothing wrong with being a 30s-style businessman, but if you start acting in character and using sexist language around your coworkers, that's a problem."