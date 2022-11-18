Matt Dorsey had plenty to thank the Almighty for when he strode into St. Patrick’s Church a few days after the Nov. 8 election. It was increasingly clear he’d secured enough votes to win a full term on the Board of Supervisors.
Popping in to say a prayer, Dorsey purchased a candle at the gift shop on his way inside the nearly 170-year-old, towering Roman Catholic Church on Mission Street. The woman behind the counter accepted Dorsey’s cash, handed over the candle and directed a concise message at Dorsey.
“Safety,” she said. “Law and order.”
Dorsey ran to represent District 6 on the Board of Supervisors, partly on a platform of pro-housing urbanism, but found success in appealing to residents weary of open-air drug dealing, property crime and drug overdose deaths in District 6.
He lamented what he described as The City’s progressive leaders backing down in the face of a drug crisis, and leaned on his experience as a recovering addict to argue for targeted intervention with the criminal justice system.
“There are ways that we can have progressive-minded, reform-minded interventions that do hold people accountable,” Dorsey said. “It was a retreat from criminal justice in the area of drug policy. That’s where I think they lost everybody, that’s where they lost me.”
After two years as the San Francisco Police Department’s top spokesperson and a lengthy City Hall career before that, Dorsey was appointed to a vacant seat on the Board of Supervisors by Mayor London Breed in May. In Nov. 8, he won a full four-year term.
He walked with The Examiner through the district on Nov. 11, stopping into local businesses to thank supporters and, yes, to say a quick prayer between errands.
Standing next to Dorsey in the dimly lit Catholic Church, it’s easy to view the establishment-backed former police official as moderate or — as unthinkable as it might be in San Francisco — conservative.
Dorsey sees himself as a progressive — but one who thinks progressivism has lost its way.
“They’re really asking San Franciscans to disbelieve their eyes, that this is normal, and just sit down and shut up,” Dorsey said. “And anything that you do to fix this is ‘the war on drugs.’”
Dorsey backs popular urbanist policies like rent control and the affordable housing measure Proposition D, which failed despite earning strong support in his District 6 this month. He’s a self-described YIMBY, prone to stop mid-stride on the sidewalk and point to a building where he believes The City unfairly blocked housing development.
Dorsey walks the walk, literally, of urbanism. He lives in a building with hundreds of apartments in SoMa, and sounds downright giddy describing the benefits of the neighborhood’s density.
“I don’t think we’ve ‘borne the burden’ of housing,” Dorsey said. “Yeah, urbanism presents opportunity for some burdens. But it presents a lot of opportunities for vibrant communities. And I think the promise of 21st-century urbanism is that I get to live in a place that’s convenient and be able to see my neighbors and not own a car.”
Despite his passion for city life, Dorsey fared best in precincts with relatively less density and older residents.
It wasn’t shocking to Dorsey.
“In every poll that I’ve ever seen on policing, or public safety — and this goes back here long before I was in the Police Department — the No. 1 factor that predicts support for law enforcement and public safety-candidates is age,” Dorsey said.
Precincts in the district that were relatively denser and younger supported Dorsey’s top opponent, Honey Mahogany, who had the support of The City’s Democratic Party and the district’s former supervisor, Matt Haney.
After a controversial redistricting process earlier this year, District 6 no longer includes the Tenderloin. Its borders shrunk due to its population growth, and now wrap around SoMa and Mission Bay, with the inclusion of Treasure Island.
The race to represent South of Market on the Board of Supervisors in November features two f…
Dorsey wore his experience as an addict in recovery on his sleeve both as a supervisor and on the campaign trail, much as he did his life as a gay, HIV-positive man. (He is the first openly HIV-positive man elected to the Board of Supervisors.)
He uses his experience with addiction as the platform from which he urges a shift in city policy, garnering him praise from activists and advocates who feel The City has enabled, rather than tackled, an ongoing opioid crisis.
Dorsey has been in lockstep with new District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who has appears to have walked back recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s most progressive policies.
He introduced a resolution in September, dubbed San Francisco Recovers, that would require 21 city departments and six commissions to tell the Board of Supervisors what resources they would need to make a dent in the opioid crisis.
Dorsey supports piloting a supervised consumption site, where people would be allowed to use drugs under the monitoring of a trained professional. But his plan also calls for “development of coordinated approaches to eliminate overt, concentrated drug markets and reduce their associated harms.”
He’s pitched a “right to recovery” that would prioritize enforcement of drug laws in areas near treatment facilities.