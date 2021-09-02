Doordash drivers knock on CEO’s door to protest wages

By Veronica Irwin

Examiner staff writer

Since Prop. 22 passed last November, angry Doordash drivers have protested the bill saying it keeps them underpaid and overworked. On Thursday, took their complaints to their CEO’s front door.

About 30 cars parked on a block of Washington Street in Pacific Heights, outside a condominium where they believe the controversial executive, Tony Xu, lives. They were joined by Supervisor Gordon Mar, who spoke in support of the workers.

Most of the food delivery drivers got out of their cars to gather at the end of the street, holding up traffic in the process. Brought together by two organizations, Gig Workers Rising and We Drive Progress, tensions ran high on Thursday as the protesters made their case that Doordash profits were being prioritized over worker livelihoods.

“I’ve worked in every grocery store, and every restaurant, in the whole Bay. Check the record. My name is Veronica Barnes, and I’m sure you can look me up! V-E-R-O-N-I-C-A, last name Barnes!” said one Door Dash driver, turning to face the residence. “I sent you a message on LinkedIn Tony! I want my money, and everybody wants their money!”

Doordash invested $52.1 million in the campaign for Prop. 22, which aimed to keep drivers independent contractors with limited benefits, and prohibit them from joining a union. A majority of California voters voted “yes” to that idea in the 2020 election, and the ballot measure immediately became state law.

Later that month, Doordash CEO Tony Xu was granted stock-based compensation with an estimated value of $413 million tied to the company’s performance goals. When the company had its IPO in December, Xu, who owns 5% of the company’s shares, became a billionaire. According to the San Francisco Business Times, that made him the highest paid CEO in the Bay Area in 2020.

Several protestors emphasized that Prop. 22 was declared unconstitutional by a California Superior Court judge on Aug. 20 — a decision that doesn’t bring any immediate changes, but re-energized pro-labor organizers who had largely given up on getting the proposition overturned. The decision began what will likely become a lengthy legal battle going all the way to the state Supreme Court.

Not only were the drivers arguing that they deserved the benefits of being a full-time employee, they also said that they deserved more transparency about the company’s pay structure. One driver, Sameer Sharma, says that he often makes nearly $1,000 worth of deliveries a week, and is paid less than $100. With a baby at home, his wife, Rajni, began driving for Doordash, too, to supplement their income.

“He was working seven days a week, I started asking him, ‘Where’s the money? Where are you, and who are you with?’” said Rajni.

For their part, Doordash says that 91% of drivers they surveyed last year wanted to remain independent contractors, and thus supported Prop 22. Xu, they say, has not been paid any of his compensation yet because his salary is “forward-looking,” based on the company’s ability to beat rigorous performance standards.

One driver who supports Prop. 22, Jacqueline Cancino, says that she depends on the flexibility provided by being an independent contractor. “Doordash is the best thing I can afford to do, because I have a kid who I need to take care of,” she says.

The protest wasn’t the first time Gig Workers Rising and We Drive Progress members made their voices heard. The organizations have led several protests in the past year, directing their efforts towards various gig companies, like Doordash, Uber and Lyft.

Until a final decision is reached in the legal battle over Prop. 22, however, Doordash drivers in California will still be classified as independent contractors. Though today’s fight was in the streets, the final punch will happen in the courts.

