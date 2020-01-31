Dog running into train tunnel prompts Muni delays

Muni is going to the dogs.

Train service is experiencing residual delays Friday afternoon after San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency crews spent about 30 minutes rescuing a dog that ran into the Duboce Portal, where Muni trains run.

The canine was recovered at about 4 p.m., according to SFMTA.

SFMTA’s Twitter account is ran a blow-by-blow of the effort to locate the lost Fido (no, not the dog’s actual name). At about 3:30 p.n. it alerted customers to the dog running into the Duboce Portal, and seven minutes later SFMTA warned trains would operate at a reduced speed between Church and Van Ness Muni Stations due to the search.

At 3:49 p.m., SFMTA wrote “the dog appears to be on the (inbound) track way near Van Ness. Expect (inbound) #subwaysvc from (West Portal) to be switched back at Castro).”

Outbound and inbound service was being held at Van Ness, but has since resumed.

SFMTA spokesperson Erica Kato said early, unconfirmed reports suggest the dog was struck by a non-Muni vehicle and subsequently ran into the tunnel.

“I hear it is a pitbull, but level of cuteness has not been confirmed yet,” Kato said, responding to direct queries from the Examiner.

So if you’re running late because of a stalled Muni train Friday afternoon, blame Rover.

joe@sfexaminer.com

