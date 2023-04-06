Oakland police logo

February's ransomware attack and subsequent leaks have been  disruptive and demoralizing for many Oakland police officers forced to spend money on credit and  identity theft protection services.

Two months after a major network breach, the City of Oakland is reeling from a ransomware attack that has steadily morphed into a broader crisis.

Oakland just confirmed that more data has been released into the Dark Web by the culprits. The data theft has caused an even bigger rift with the city’s police union which filed a complaint accusing Oakland officials of keeping law enforcers in the dark about the impact of the breach.

