Homes on 14th Avenue near Judah Street in the Sunset District on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Homes on 14th Avenue near Judah Street in the Sunset District. SB9 eliminated single-family zoning in California and allowed any single-family lot to be developed into four units of housing.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Despite rumblings of its imminent demise, the single-family home is still alive and well in California.

A new state law allowing duplexes to be built on any single family lot has been in effect for a year, and early results show little has changed — so far.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com

You May Also Like