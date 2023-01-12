Cryptocurrency was on the verge of a major defeat in California last fall when Gov. Gavin Newsom came to the rescue by vetoing a bill the industry said was a bad idea.
The proposed law would have required crypto companies to get a license to operate in the state, a system that proponents argued would help protect consumers from a volatile industry.
Six weeks after Newsom’s veto in September, FTX collapsed, plunging the digital currency into a deep crisis that exposed the fraud and deception that industry critics have been warning against.
The meltdown turned a harsh spotlight on the pressing need to regulate the crypto industry. In California, the crisis also raised the question: Did Newsom fumble a chance to rein in crypto?
“Our view is that he did,” Robert Herrell, executive director of the Consumer Federation of California, which sponsored the crypto licensing bill, told The Examiner.
“He had an opportunity to take a national leading spot on finding the right balance between innovation and consumer protection — and I think he missed that opportunity.”
Assembly member Timothy Grayson (D-Concord), who introduced the bill, noted how those who opposed the proposal “expressed concerns about the costs of complying with fair and reasonable rules for crypto companies.”
“As we now know, the costs of lax oversight are so much higher,” he told The Examiner. “Real people are getting hurt. We need to do more.”
In fact, Grayson said he plans to try again. “Licensing programs are a proven way to protect people from bad actors in financial services,” Grayson, who is planning to introduce a new crypto licensing bill, told The Examiner. “I hope the governor will join me this year in supporting a licensure approach.”
Governor Newsom’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.
The bill he vetoed, the Digital Financial Assets Law, would have required companies that offer services that involve investing, lending or trading cryptocurrencies to register with the state’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation.
Newsom shot it down despite the overwhelming bipartisan support the proposal received. The bill passed in the California assembly 71-0, and in the senate, 31-6.
The lawmakers had the option to override Newsom's veto. But that would have been a challenging course of action, Herrell said, adding that overturning a governor's veto "has not been part of the political culture" in California for more than 40 years. The last time lawmakers overturned a governor's veto was in 1979 during Jerry Brown's first term.
Newsom argued in a statement it was “premature to lock a licensing structure in statute without considering … forthcoming federal actions,” referring to the ongoing discussions and debates in Washington on how to regulate crypto.
Grayson reacted by denouncing the crypto industry for being “under-regulated at best and deliberately rigged against everyday consumers at worst. A financial market cannot be considered healthy if there are no guardrails in place to protect consumers from scams and bad actors.”
In a clear dig at the crypto industry’s outsized influence in the state, the Consumer Federation of California put out a statement that said: “Crypto Bros 1, Consumers 0.”
Newsom’s rejection of a licensing law didn’t make much sense, Herrel argued. “What happened with FTX shortly after he vetoed the bill further makes that case that you need basic consumer protections here,” he said.
“Licensure in and of itself is not some sort of revolutionary concept. It's a basic, fair, straightforward way for governments to make sure that there's the proper protections in place. I respect the governor, but I think he made a mistake here.”
However, the battle over the crypto licensing bill also underscored a key debate on crypto regulation: how much of it should be done at state or local level?
The California proposal has been compared to New York State’s BitLicense law which passed in 2015 and requires crypto companies to get a state license.
The law became controversial and was severely criticized. Crypto companies complained that applying for a BitLicense was tedious and expensive. Companies that could not get a license were forced to block New York residents from their services.
Access to crypto became so complicated that there was “a running joke” in the industry that its services were “not available in Iran, North Korea and New York,” Omid Malekan, who teaches blockchain and cryptocurrencies at Columbia Business School, said in an interview last year.
Some crypto companies abandoned their New York operations. One of them, Kraken even decided to make a dramatic exit of sorts. The San Francisco crypto exchange bade farewell to New Yorkers by denouncing the BitLicense law as "a creature so foul, so cruel that not even Kraken possesses the courage or strength to face its nasty, big, pointy teeth."
Even some crypto critics argue that while states should play a bigger role in keeping an eye on the industry, the battle over regulations is a federal matter.
“I’m blown away when a governor is not doing more to protect your citizens from the scourge of crypto,” longtime critic John Reed Stark, who once led the SEC’s Office of Internet Enforcement, told The Examiner. But he argued that “SEC rules all apply to this activity.”
Setting up a new licensing system can also be tedious and expensive. In an interview last year, Suzanne Martindale, head of California’s Division of Consumer Financial Protection, said the agency would have to “pivot quite substantially to implement a new licensing program that may indeed override some of the work that we were contemplating doing on the regulatory and administrative level.”
But Herrell argued that, despite the criticisms it faced, New York’s approach to crypto has proven effective. What happened with FTX actually proved this. The bankrupt company had applied for a New York license, but never got one.
That’s not surprising, Herrell argued. “That company was rife with problems,” he said. “That's exactly why you have licensure. You review thoroughly all the systems and processes to make sure that there are sufficient protections so that people don't get ripped off.”
In the wake of the FTX crash, Adrienne Harris, superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services, argued for “a framework nationally that looks like what New York has, because I think it’s proving itself to be a very robust and sustainable regime.”
Herrell agreed, saying the New York model “while not perfect, is a good one. FTX showed what happens when you treat this like an unregulated Wild West entity.”
That’s why his organization plans to wage another fight for crypto licensing.
“We’ll be back,” he said. “This is a top priority. So we're not going anywhere. We are ready, willing and able to engage and find a way to make this happen. It should happen.”