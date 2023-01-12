Newsom budget surplus

Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a cryptocurrency licensing bill in September, weeks before the FTX crash. Proponents say that was a mistake.

Cryptocurrency was on the verge of a major defeat in California last fall when Gov. Gavin Newsom came to the rescue by vetoing a bill the industry said was a bad idea.

The proposed law would have required crypto companies to get a license to operate in the state, a system that proponents argued would help protect consumers from a volatile industry.

