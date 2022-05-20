Did Elon Musk get played in the Twitter deal?

Elon Musk arrives at federal court in Manhattan in 2019. Musk entered an agreement to buy Twitter for $44 billion at the end of last month but has recently intimated that he may pull out of the deal. (Jefferson Siegel/The New York Times)

Imagine spending $44 billion for something and not getting the part of it you really want. Elon Musk ponied up a mountain of money for Twitter, and he got the worst of it:

The endless political ugliness.

The unsolvable issue of spam accounts.

The unwinnable debate over moderation.

The inability to make money.

And, the tortured and cynical staff.

Here’s what he didn’t get:

Bluesky, the Twitter innovation lab that could, someday, take the company’s thorniest problems off Musk’s shoulders and crowdsource them. That’s because Bluesky was neatly tucked away as an independent “public benefit” company in October, before all this drama erupted. And now Musk can’t get to it.

This is all assuming Musk does acquire Twitter, which is by no means certain. In case you’ve briefly turned away from the Twitter-Musk telenovela, here are a few recent developments:

Musk has blamed political dirty tricks by the left for a sexual harassment accusation in which he reportedly offered a woman a horse if she would perform a sex act.

Twitter has threatened to force Musk to honor his offer to buy the company for $44 billion.

And Musk has refused to move forward with the deal because he claims Twitter lied about how many spam accounts make up its user base.

Got all that?

Let’s set aside the drama for a minute to look at Bluesky, and why a small, slow-moving team at Twitter plays an intriguing role here.

In 2019, Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey announced the project “to develop an open and decentralized standard for social media.” Decentralized and open-source are computer geek terms to glaze you over and make you stop reading. So, to use a very primitive metaphor, imagine a Twitter that wasn’t managed by a company, but was able to grow and be moderated by developers and users, the way Wikipedia is.

Now imagine this Wikipedia-like, self-managing Twitter could make a lot of money with cryptocurrency. Because Twitter put a crypto developer in charge of the Bluesky project. And while it’s not clear yet exactly how that would work, it has generated discussion in the crypto industry, in part because both Dorsey and Musk are crypto believers.

If a self-running crypto Twitter could come together – and that’s a big “if” – it could solve many of the problems of social media – moderation, free speech, profitability, governance, politics.

Musk is crazy about the idea. On March 24, he tweeted “Twitter should be open-sourced” in a poll that drew 1.1 million votes, overwhelmingly supporting the idea. Musk was, at this point, gathering Twitter stock and planning to join the board, where he would have, apparently, had a hand in oversight of Bluesky.

And on May 3, he tweeted an eloquent argument for the idea.

That is why we must clear out bots, spam & scams. Is something actually public opinion or just someone operating 100k fake accounts? Right now, you can’t tell. And algorithms must be open source, with any human intervention clearly identified. Then, trust will be deserved. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2022

Bluesky, meanwhile, has suddenly shown feisty signs of progress, releasing its first computer code, and flexing its independence on Twitter, writing:

“Both Twitter and Bluesky realized that our independence is important to the success of the project, which is why we established an independent company to ensure that we serve the broadest possible interests. … The company is owned by the team itself. … It’s rare for a project to be set up like this.”

To say the least. Twitter funded that independence. Why would a company make a potentially profitable lab its own independent company?

Invoking these issues, Dorsey handed the keys to Twitter — the mess, not the best — to Musk in what at the time seemed like a strange string of tweets. In April, he said:

“I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust.”

Translation: This is all going somewhere better. In the meantime, good luck with the spam cleanup, political ugliness, inability to make money and employees. Dorsey out.

Many divergent opinions on the feasibility of an open-source Twitter poured out. There doesn’t seem to be a consensus on whether it could work. But Musk certainly wanted to explore it. Yet the in-house lab exploring the ideas for two years at Twitter was not part of the acquisition. Why not?

Musk seems to have waived much of the due diligence, Twitter claimed in an SEC filing, that should have preceded a massive company acquisition. Is it possible he failed to fully understand that he wasn’t getting Bluesky? Is that why he has suddenly soured on the deal and is tweeting poop emojis?

Probably not. That’s too tidy and this whole thing is too crazy for it to be that simple. He may, in fact, support the independence of Bluesky. Musk and Bluesky did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Twitter referred The Examiner to Bluesky’s tweets cited above.

The Bluesky project plays an intriguing and overlooked role in all this, believes Will Rinehart, an economist who focuses on tech as a senior research fellow at the think tank Center for Growth and Opportunity.

“If you were to make something that’s open source and solve these very difficult problems in social media, I would have to think that would make Twitter far more valuable than it is currently,” Rinehart says. “I think that aspect has been unreported.”

This is a piece of the puzzle getting far less attention than Musk tweeting a poop emoji at Twitter’s CEO and the horse memes. But these were high ideals and important assets that escaped Musk as the whole deal has devolved into typical Twitter vitriol.

The fact is, Musk has bought a world of hurt and failed to gain control of the kind of intriguing, futuristic possibility he has brought to great success before. No wonder he’s acting out.