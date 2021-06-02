Giants catcher Buster Posey (28) looks back to the bench during 3rd inning at Oracle Park on April 27, 2019 in San Francisco.

Giants catcher Buster Posey (28) looks back to the bench during 3rd inning at Oracle Park on April 27, 2019 in San Francisco.

Did anyone think the Giants would be this good? It’s OK if you didn’t

By John Shinal

Special to The Examiner

It’s okay to be surprised, Giants fans. Nobody thought the team would be this good.

With a third of the 2021 baseball season concluded, the Giants have the best record in the National League at 34-21. That puts them ahead of their younger, better-paid and nominally more-talented division rivals, the Padres and Dodgers, who trailed the Giants by a half-game and two games, respectively (as of Wednesday).

The victories have come even though most baseball prognosticators picked the team to finish the year no better than third or fourth in the NL West.

What’s more, the last week of May produced a stunning turn-around in the team’s momentum, thanks to one of the best defensive plays of any Giants outfielder in a long time.

Mike Tauchman’s leaping catch at the outfield fence last Friday, which robbed Dodgers newly-acquired slugger Albert Pujols of a game-winning home run, was the kind of defensive effort that baseball people talk about for years, if not decades. It brought back memories of Willie Mays demoralizing Cleveland baseball fans in the 1954 World Series with his most famous catch. Similarly, Tauchman’s play produced an immediate shift in the team’s fortunes.

Instead of losing their fifth straight against L.A., the Giants won that game and took three in a row from their rivals at Dodger Stadium.

That helped ease the sting suffered one week earlier, when the Dodgers swept the Giants at Oracle Park in embarrassing fashion.

To top it off, the Giants on Sunday put up more runs against long-time Dodger ace and Giant-killer Clayton Kershaw than they had in his 50 previous starts against the orange and black.

It’s no surprise the Giants weren’t seen as favorites this year by the national baseball media.

East coast sports writers and pundits consistently pegged them as underdogs last decade, even as Bruce Bochy’s teams were winning three titles in five years.

This year, though, even long-time Giants fans are expressing wonderment at the team’s success. Some argue convincingly that it’s the starting pitching. Others say it’s all the home runs. The Giants, for a change, are among the league’s leaders in both categories.

As of Wednesday, the team’s ERA of 3.38 was fourth-best in the league. Their 78 home runs are second in the NL, behind only the Atlanta Braves.

One could also point to the reemergence of Buster Posey. The team’s undisputed leader is batting .315, with 10 homers and an OPS of .987. It appears he’s finally conquered the nagging injuries that have hampered him for years, allowing him to turn on the ball and drive it with authority again.

If you asked the players, they might say it’s the lucky mustaches some of the players have begun sporting.

While some Giants may abandon the look this month or next, Tauchman’s catch is one for the ages.

Every team of destiny has a season-defining play. Giants fans are hoping the one last Friday will be enough to have the Giants in first place at the beginning of October, as they were at the beginning of June.

After a day off Wednesday, the team will welcome the Chicago Cubs for a four-game series this weekend.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Four things to know about the California budget deal
Next story
Policing the police: Meet the man Chesa Boudin picked to investigate SFPD shootings

Just Posted

Lateef Gray, head of the Independent Investigations Bureau for the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, outside the DA’s Office headquarters on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
Policing the police: Meet the man Chesa Boudin picked to investigate SFPD shootings

Lateef Gray never saw himself as a criminal prosecutor, having worked as… Continue reading

Giants catcher Buster Posey (28) looks back to the bench during 3rd inning at Oracle Park on April 27, 2019 in San Francisco.
Did anyone think the Giants would be this good? It’s OK if you didn’t

By John Shinal Special to The Examiner It’s okay to be surprised,… Continue reading

Joyce Casares, 4, grabs a falafel salad from Gyros on Wheels as part of the SF New Deal food relief program in the community room at her affordable housing complex on Mission Bay Boulevard North. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
Hunger to help: SF nonprofit provides food, saves restaurants in epic pandemic pivot

As word of the coronavirus spread early last year, Lenore Estrada saw… Continue reading

A visit to the Blockbuster in Bend was a highlight of my vacation in Northern California and Oregon. <ins>(Instagram)</ins>
Sometimes I think about leaving San Francisco

Fun recent road trip confirms my love for The City

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson are back as the beloved Warrens in the third “Conjuring” movie. <ins>(Courtesy Warner Bros.)</ins>
Third ‘Conjuring’ shows signs of demonic fatigue

New director revisits the Warrens in slightly tired sequel

Most Read