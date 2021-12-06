Dickens Fair at Cow Palace a drive-through event this year

The Great Dickens Christmas Fair at the Cow Palace in Daly City began this weekend and will be a drive-through...

Historically delightful Victorian festivities are typically on tap at the Cow Palace at The Great Dickens Christmas Fair, pictured here in 2019. (Courtesy photo)

The Great Dickens Christmas Fair at the Cow Palace in Daly City began this weekend and will be a drive-through event this year.

Victorian London street scenes will be on display around the exterior of the Cow Palace Exhibition Halls for three weekends, from Dec. 4 – 19.

“While we weren’t able to produce our traditional Dickens Christmas Fair inside the Cow Palace this year, we decided to serve up Dickensian fun around the exterior of our beloved venue,” said fair co-producer Kevin Patterson. “It’s a whimsically ‘inside out’ experience with some fun surprises.”.

A selection of English foods, ales, and ciders, as well as nonalcoholic beverages, will be available for purchase at an outdoor version of the Fair’s Grand Concourse. Entertainment includes Paddy West’s singing sailors, the lovable London Chimney Sweeps and Victorian Bobbies.

Admission is $25 per car and tickets must be purchased in advance at www.dickensfair.com. Food, beverages, and gifts will be available for purchase at the event.