Muni bus line 33 on Market Street about to make its turn onto Clayton Street

A Muni 33 bus turns from Market Street onto Clayton Street.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s post-pandemic recovery plans continue to face delays, frustrating transit users and agency leaders alike.

Despite a surge in hiring, SFMTA is struggling to hire enough new operators to fill hundreds of vacancies. And it’s not just operators, but the mechanics, machinists and overhead line workers needed to make the system run.

