The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s post-pandemic recovery plans continue to face delays, frustrating transit users and agency leaders alike.
Despite a surge in hiring, SFMTA is struggling to hire enough new operators to fill hundreds of vacancies. And it’s not just operators, but the mechanics, machinists and overhead line workers needed to make the system run.
That means Muni won’t be able to reinstate much of the service it cut during the pandemic until 2024, agency leaders explained during an SFMTA board meeting on Tuesday.
It's going to take a lot longer to fill Muni's 300 operator vacancies if the current pace continues.
The single largest obstacle to expanding and restoring service, like the 1AX California that zipped riders from the Outer Richmond to downtown high rises, is a severe shortage of operators.
The SFMTA Board adopted a service plan last December that laid out a slate of service priorities for the agency, like increasing frequency on the 21 Hayes on weekdays and bringing back a portion of the pre-pandemic 10 Townsend route.
“We were hoping that we’d be able to implement that by the spring. That did not happen,” said Sean Kennedy, SFMTA’s transit planning manager, but he added “we’re still striving to get all of that service” activated.
However, it will take Muni another 12 to 18 months to implement those changes, and that’s the optimistic look.
If it fails to meet its hiring goals, agency leaders estimate its service plan could be pushed beyond 2024.
Despite the setbacks, there are signs of progress.
The agency has hired more operators than it lost in each of the last four months. It hired 102 new operators in the fiscal quarter ending in September, which is more than 50% higher than the 60 it hired in the average quarter in the previous fiscal year.
Julie Kirschbaum, Director of Transit, noted that that hiring was identified as a problem for the agency before the pandemic. Then COVID-19 hit, and the agency instituted a hiring freeze amid fiscal uncertainty.
Recovering from that freeze has been like “turning a very slow ship,” Kirschbaum told the SFMTA board.
It’s a race against attrition.
“If you’re filling a bucket, but the bucket is emptying on the other end, it can be very challenging,” Kirschbaum said.
The agency has, in total, more than 1,200 vacancies, SFMTA Director Jeffrey Tumlin said on Tuesday.
But as it pushes to bring on staff members, the agency has to decide its “tolerance for risk,” Tumlin added, noting that it faces a fiscal cliff in the coming years as its well of pandemic relief aid will eventually run dry.
“I want to make sure that all of these fantastic new people that we’re hiring, along with the rest of our extraordinary talent, are not at risk of layoffs,” Tumlin said.
Advocates have pushed the agency to restore service they once relied on, such as the 3 Jackson route.
But given the staffing shortages, the agency says it is choosing reliability over availability, refusing to bring back certain lines that could stretch its already thin staff even thinner — and sacrifice dependability across the system.
Riders of the California 1AX have cause for hope, however. The agency will pilot a return to service starting in January 2023.