Department on the Status of Women director resigns

Emily Murase, director of the San Francisco Department on the Status of Women, announced Friday that she’s resigning from the position after 15 years.

According to Murase, she chose to leave to care for the immediate needs of her family and also to pursue other professional opportunities.

“When I began this position in 2004, I managed a budget of $2.4 million and a staff of six. Today, the department has a budget of nearly $10 million, a professional staff of eight, and over $10 million in federal, state, and private grant funds to end violence against women and girls,” Murase said in a statement.

During her time as director, the department launched the San Francisco Collaborative Against Human Trafficking in 2010, as well as the Mayor’s Task Force on Anti-Human Trafficking in 2013.

Between 2010 and 2014 the department saw domestic violence homicides, previously in the double digits, drop to zero.

Additionally, the department launched the national campaign to advance women’s human rights Cities for CEDAW, which now includes more than 50 cities and counties.

Murase’s last day will be March 20, 2020.

—Daniel Montes

