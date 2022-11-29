The San Francisco Police Department is now formally allowed to use robots to kill people.

Under a policy approved by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, police can officially deploy robots with the ability to kill a person who they believe poses an imminent threat to the lives of others.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like