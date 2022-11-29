The San Francisco Police Department is now formally allowed to use robots to kill people.
Under a policy approved by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, police can officially deploy robots with the ability to kill a person who they believe poses an imminent threat to the lives of others.
Police argue that the technology could help avert or end a mass casualty event. But civil rights advocates warned supervisors that allowing police such latitude amounts to a dystopian nightmare and comes rife with unintended consequences.
“It opens up a Pandora’s box that is terrifying,” said Supervisor Hillary Ronen.
San Francisco police argued that, in extreme circumstances, it’s worth placing a robot at risk to ensure the safety of the community and its officers. The police are not imagining arming robots with firearms, but could equip them with explosives strong enough to kill a person — even if that isn’t the explicit intent.
“Robots will only be used as a deadly force option when risk of loss of life to members of the public or officers are imminent and outweigh any other force option available to SFPD,” the policy states.
That language was amended on the fly during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting to clarify that deadly force by robots could be used only if deescalation tactics and other options are deemed infeasible.
The Board of Supervisors approved the ordinance by an 8 to 3 vote. Supervisors Ronen, Shamann Walton and Dean Preston voted against it.
Though it already has more than a dozen robots at its disposal, the policy was necessitated by implementation of a state law that forces police to annually document and create policies for the use of military equipment. The policy not only addresses the use of robots to kill, but how they’ll be used in other circumstances, such as when assessing a suspicious device.
Police leaders have stressed that robots aren’t new, and that they were never prohibited from using them to deploy deadly force.
“We’ve had this tool for 11 years, we haven’t had to use it, thankfully,” said Assistant Chief David Lazar.
Supervisor Rafael Mandelman noted that the robots are still controlled by human beings, not artificial intelligence, and defended the Police Department.
“To say that this is some rogue organization terrorizing the neighborhoods of San Francisco that can not be trusted with technology they’ve had for more than a decade, is beyond preposterous to me,” Mandelman said.
The Public Defender’s Office weighed in against the policy. In a letter to supervisors, Deputy Public Defender Brian Cox said the policy was “predicated on fear mongering and a desire to write their own rules.”
“The board should reject that false choice,” Cox wrote.
He added that the San Francisco Police Department “has historically had no difficulty using deadly force against members of the community.”
“The public is left to take this department at its word that the robots will be used in ‘rare and exceptional circumstances.’ That is cold comfort,” Cox wrote.
The use of a robot as deadly force is not without precedent. In 2016, police in Dallas deployed a robot equipped with a bomb to kill a man suspected of shooting five officers.
Still, much of Tuesday’s debate revolved around the circumstances in which a bomb-wielding, remotely controlled robot would prove better than any other alternative.
Pressed by Ronen to illustrate a scenario in which police would deploy a robot to use deadly force, Lazar cited the Dallas shooting, the 2017 shooting in Las Vegas in which a gunman killed 60 people and wounded more than 400 from a hotel window, and a general example of a suicide bomber.
“We don’t want to get close to that person, we’d rather send a robot,” Lazar said.
Ronen called the policy’s language “vague.”
“When you create that physical distance between the officer and the victim of the use of force, it creates this false distance that makes killing the individual easier,” Ronen said.
Preston rejected the department’s hypothetical examples, including the Las Vegas shooting. Its approach would be to use “a bomb-bearing robot to blow up that hotel?”
“I just can not believe that is seriously being suggested as an example,” said.
The policy came to a vote Tuesday after a series of meetings in which it was vetted by the board’s Rules Committee.
The controversy over the policy “speaks to fears about a dystopian, robotic, remote killing future,” said Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who chairs the Rules Committee.
“I understand the concern and fear that that can evoke in our society as all things technological and robotic seep into various aspects of our society and conversation,” Peskin said.
Peskin suggested an amendment to strictly limit the number of police officials who could authorize the deadly use of force by robots to just three.
The debate took place as San Franciscans consistently cite crime as a top concern, and the Board of Supervisors faces increasing pressure to address it.
Mandelman warned that progressives risk appearing “anti-police.”
“That is bad for progressives, that is bad for this Board of Supervisors, I think it’s bad for Democrats nationally,” Mandelman said.
But it also occurs just two years after the protests over the death of George Floyd — and opponents of the policy lamented that The City would endorse it so recently after a national reckoning over racism and police violence.
Supervisor Matt Dorsey — who until his appointment to the board served as the Police Department’s top spokesperson — argued that there are already guardrails in place on the use of force. Police departments across California already have the ability to use deadly force with a robot, he said.
“I’m proud that we’re the first to spell it out in detail,” Dorsey said.