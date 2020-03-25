Death of man dragged from Muni bus investigated as homicide

Police say Henry Kemp, 69, was pushed onto sidewalk and hit his head

The death of an aging man who hit his head after being dragged off a Muni bus is under investigation as a homicide, the San Francisco Examiner has learned.

The man, identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as 69-year-old Henry Kemp, died on March 8 as a result of his injuries from the bus incident weeks earlier on Feb. 3, police said.

Kemp was pulled off the Muni bus and pushed onto the sidewalk during an argument with another man at around 9:50 a.m. near the corner of Geary and Hyde streets, according to police.

Kemp spoke with officers from Central Station at the scene before being taken to a local hospital. He succumbed to his injuries more than a month later.

Police have not arrested his assailant. The homicide marked the fourth of the year in San Francisco. Since then, four other people have been killed in The City.

