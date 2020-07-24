Death of 58-year-old man in Bayview being investigated as homicide

San Francisco police are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in the Bayview early Thursday morning as a homicide, authorities said.

The man, identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as 58-year-old Paul Ortega of San Francisco, was found lying down on Jennings Street between Underwood and Van Dyke avenues at around 2:51 a.m., according to police.

Ortega died at the scene despite officers and medics performing life-saving measures on him after being called to the area for a well-being check.

Police have not said why the incident is being considered a homicide.

“We are working with the medical examiner to determine cause of death,” said Officer Robert Rueca, a police spokesperson.

No arrests have been made.

The homicide marked the 26th killing of the year in San Francisco and the latest incident of deadly violence in the Bayview.

On the Fourth of July, six-year-old Jace Young was shot dead while watching fireworks at a celebration.

The shooting prompted outrage and calls for an end to gun violence from Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Shamann Walton.

A day after the killing, an 18-year-old man was also fatally shot in the neighborhood on July 5.

There were 23 homicides in 2019 as of the end of last July, police data shows.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

