Death and despair amid forced relocations at Laguna Honda

Three patients have died and three others were sent to live in homeless shelters amid orders by federal regulators to move more than 600 fragile residents out of Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center, further embroiling the state's largest skilled nursing facility in controversy.
Out of 56 residents relocated so far, three died shortly after being moved from Laguna Honda to another undisclosed facility, city officials confirmed with the Examiner. While the causes of death are not yet clear, senior care advocates stress that the trauma and uncertainty of relocating can be detrimental to health outcomes among the frail and elderly.
The hospital’s weekly dashboard of patient transfers and discharges also shows three individuals have been moved to homeless shelters.
“This is a total mess and it’s turning into a tragedy with the deaths we are hearing about now,” said Tony Chicotel, a staff attorney at California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform. “Residents are dying with some of these transfers and it shouldn’t be happening.”
Officials at the Department of Public Health are working with the Human Services Agency to transfer patients who no longer require longterm nursing care and whose medical needs have been met back into the community. The relocations have so far been voluntary in that they require a patient's approval. But some who are returning back to the community don't have a home to go to.
Elder care advocates are sounding the alarm over what they see as a rushed process forced by federal regulators. Transfer trauma, a nonclinical term geriatric doctors use to refer to the stress that is often associated with involuntary relocation, is a top concern for many watching the situation at Laguna Honda unfold.
“Let's not be hasty. And to me, that’s not sending people to a nursing home that’s worse or a homeless shelter,” said Chicotel.
Federal regulators decertified Laguna Honda in April after several regulatory inspections from 2021-22 found on-site illicit drug use and paraphernalia, as well as violations of other various safety protocols. The decision stripped the 156-year-old facility's participation in Medi-Cal and Medicaid, which covers the majority of the hospital’s nearly 700 patients. Laguna Honda officials are working to regain certification but the hospital could close as soon as September if they are unsuccessful.
It will be virtually impossible for the remaining residents to find alternative nursing homes in San Francisco given the growing deficit of skilled nursing beds and affordable assistive living options in The City. Most patients who have transferred so far have gone to San Mateo County. Neither federal regulators nor hospital officials have stated what will happen come September 13, the earliest possible closure date.
Caught in the middle of the public health crisis are residents, some who have lived at Laguna Honda for close to 20 years, and their loved ones.
On recent visits to Laguna Honda, Joe Urban has noticed fewer and fewer name tags on the doors he walked past to get to his mother-in-law's bedroom.
Urban's mother-in-law, Elizabeth "Betty" Campbell, is 86 and has lived at Laguna Honda for nearly four years. She was recently scheduled to transfer to a nursing home in Burlingame. It wouldn’t be quite as nice as her setup at Laguna Honda, which features a window overlooking the 62-acre facility and its gardens, family photos and a poster of Van Gough’s Sunflowers. But it was physically close to her family, and few alternatives were available.
Shortly before Campbell’s scheduled transfer on July 15, however, her daughter and son-in-law pumped the breaks. They struggled to find clear information about the facility when they contacted its management. After looking into the Burlingame facility on their own, they discovered a history of staff strikes during the COVID-19 pandemic and public inquiries into questionable business practices by the parent company, Brius Healthcare.
A botched relocation could be fatal for Campbell, who lives with late-stage dementia. Sometimes she recognizes the family that visit, other times she’s fixated on the few food items that she still finds tasty. She needs assistance with most basic needs, including eating, moving and using the bathroom.
“It's such a catastrophic thing to happen. We're still concerned about is having no options available, and then the options we do have are really bad,” said Urban. “So today, we've made a decision not to move forward with putting her in a facility that was was ready to accept her.”
Urban, who works on regulatory consulting for healthcare facilities, believes the discharges should stop until there is a clear understanding about what could happen in September. He created a petition to halt the discharges during the recertification process, and it’s since gathered more than 900 signatures.
“None of it makes sense. Removing everyone? That’s nuts, and it’s crazy given the lack of beds and other skilled nursing facilities close by,” said Donna D'Eufemia, who signed the petition. Her 76-year-old brother also lives at Laguna Honda. “Apparently they have repairs to do at the hospital, but they should keep people there.”
Supervisor Myrna Melgar, whose district includes Laguna Honda, has said San Francisco leaders are across the board committed to keeping the facility open. It is a vital cog in They City's fragile public health network making up 34% of all San Francisco skilled nursing beds. Historically, those beds have been reserved for low-income residents with complex health needs including Alzheimer’s and other dementias, HIV/AIDS, as well as diagnosed mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The facility also cares for people who have suffered from stroke, traumatic brain injuries and diseases such as multiple sclerosis, and offers a wide range of rehabilitative services.
Losing Laguna Honda could not only cause problems for those living there now, but likely future generations as well. People over age 65, who tend to have lower incomes than the average San Franciscan, currently make up 18% of the local population. In 2042, that is expected to grow to about 25%, according to a July report from the Budget and Legislative Analyst's Office.
In addition to the risks associated with transferring frail patients, most elders simply prefer to age in one place. In a 2021 national survey from AARP, 79% percent of respondents indicated a desire to remain in their communities.
Kelly Stewart, whose 59-year-old brother has lived at Laguna Honda for nearly five years, is troubled by the situation. She recently took her frustrations to a virtual town hall meeting where others shared her experience with limited options and confusion over how to appeal offers that are inadequate for the level of care needed.
“The hard part is I’m 500 miles away from him. It’s frustrating being so far,” said Stewart, who lives in San Diego. Stewart was hoping to find a closer location for her brother through the ongoing discharge process, but said it’s been nearly impossible to find options with the quality of care and affordability that Laguna Honda offers.
“My brother can’t take care of himself, and there needs to be some empathy not just for my brother but all the people in his situation or worse,” she said. “I just feel like they are making it more complicated than it needs to be.”
The hospital’s official closure and relocation plan state’s that “all Medicare and Medicaid beneficiary patients will be discharged or transferred to the most appropriate setting possible in terms of quality, services, and location, as available and determined appropriate by the resident care team after taking into consideration the patient’s individual needs, choices, and interests.”
Critics of the forced discharges say homeless shelters are not an appropriate replacement for residents, even if they could be better served in more independent setting than Laguna Honda.
By assessing every patient for a possible discharge, Laguna Honda has identified about 60 residents who do not need skilled nursing care and could benefit from transferring a less institutionalized setting.
Teresa Palmer, a geriatric physician at Laguna Honda from 1989 to 2004, is part of a growing chorus of elder care advocates who are calling on federal regulators to extend federal funding and stop the transfers until certification is successful or not.
“Everyone who cares about Laguna Honda on every level should pressure… to extend funding to Laguna Honda patients until likely recertification date,” Palmer said in an email. “Or there will be more deaths. It is insane to transfer so many fragile folks.”
While on visits to see Betty, Urban has been passing around slips of paper with a QR code to the petition he started to anyone who will take them and in common places where people might see if they haven’t yet heard the news.
The letter calls on U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Beccera to direct the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services — a federal agency he oversees — to halt the relocation process until the recertification process is complete. His petition has caught the attention of local government officials and national leaders, including representatives for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has spoken out in support for keeping the facility open.
Laguna Honda officials, however, said relocating patients is a difficult process by which the hospital must comply if there’s any hope of recertification.
In the meantime, Urban and others are waiting to see what happens next.
“This is extremely stressful. There have been a lot of tears, and a lot of bottles of wine as well. But we're, we're trying to at least maintain stasis while we can,” said Urban. “It's hard to read between anyone's lines these days.”
Update: This story was updated on July 20 to reflect that Laguna Honda has not prioritized frail patients for transfer.