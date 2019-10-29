Deal struck over fee hike on SF office development to fund affordable housing

Supervisor Matt Haney speaks at a news conference about a “Jobs-Housing Fit” report prepared by the Budget and Legislative Analyst at City Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

After reducing a proposed fee hike for office projects in the construction pipeline, Supervisor Matt Haney says he has secured at least eight votes Tuesday to pass legislation that requires developers to pay more toward affordable housing.

Haney said the change in his proposal before the board’s consideration later today is the result of negotiations with the labor unions who represent workers who build office development. He said the plan had secured unanimous backing from the San Francisco Labor Council.

“People who work here should be able to live here. Our Housing for SF Workers legislation will take a big step towards making that happen, by bringing in 400+ million in new money for affordable housing and thousands of new units,” Haney said. “We’ve got the full backing of the San Francisco Labor council, including the building trades, hotel workers and teachers, who know that this legislation is good for jobs, good for our economy, and will deliver critically needed housing for their members.”

Haney, labor leaders and other city officials are expected to announce the deal at a 1 p.m. press conference at City Hall.The proposal changes the Jobs-Housing Linkage Fee, which dates back to 1996.

The initial proposal would have raised the fee on all new office development from $28.57 to $69.60 per gross square foot,

The negotiated deal changes the fees that were voted on last week by the board’s Land Use and Transportation Committee.

The proposed fees last week were $57.14 for office projects that had their approvals from the Planning Department before Sept. 10, when the proposal was introduced. For projects submitted between Sept. 11 and Jan. 1, 2022 for approval, the fee was $63.37 fee, and projects that come after Jan. 1, 2022 would pay the fee of $69.60.

The new rates being announced today include a $52.20 fee for all projects approved by planning before Sept. 10. The $63.37 fee comes down to $60.90 for all projects submitted between Sept. 11 and Jan. 1, 2022 for approval. The $69.60 fee will kick in early on Jan. 1, 2021.

With the changes, the proposal has picked up the backing of Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who was one of four supervisors who had not signed on in support. Supervisors Vallie Brown, Catherine Stefani and Ahsha Safa have not yet signed on.

That brings the total vote tally to eight, a level high enough to override a potential mayoral veto.

Mayor London Breed has not commented to the San Francisco Examiner on the proposal.