Daycamps to open this summer with restrictions

Mayor Breed: ‘Children need to be able get outside and have fun’

Summer camps and programs will be allowed to open in June with modifications, Mayor London Breed said Friday.

With five other Bay Area counties and Berkeley, the San Francisco Department of Public Health issued a new order Friday that allows summer camps and programs to open on June 15, with restrictions. Childcare programs for all children can begin on June 1.

“We have worked hard to create a safe environment for kids to be kids this summer,” Breed said in a statement. “Children need to be able get outside and have fun while their parents know they are safe. While summer camps and programs will look different this year than they have in the past, it will provide relief for some parents and give their children the opportunity to play and spend time with other kids their age.”

Groups must be limited to 12 children over the age of six per room or space. The sessions must last at least three weeks and the children must remain in the same group for that time, though preferably throughout the summer.

Programs must complete on an online form with information and certifications, have parents or guardians sign that they acknowledge the health risks, and to implement a health and safety plan to limit spreading coronavirus.

Rec and Park will host three summer camp sessions through August 14 in addition to the summer programs by the Department of Children, Youth and Their Families. Emergency childcare offered to frontline workers will end June 5, replaced by the summer activities.

Registration for the Rec and Park lottery opens May 26. More information on city summer camps can be found at the DCYF website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

