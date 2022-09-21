SFE-Surveillance

A sign about surveillance cameras hangs at Hallidie Plaza at Powell Street Station. 

To privacy advocates, it’s the dawn of a new era in San Francisco, where police will have broad discretion to tap into every corner store and home security camera to track and monitor San Franciscans.

To the San Francisco Police Department, it’s mostly business as usual.

