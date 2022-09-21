To privacy advocates, it’s the dawn of a new era in San Francisco, where police will have broad discretion to tap into every corner store and home security camera to track and monitor San Franciscans.
To the San Francisco Police Department, it’s mostly business as usual.
The Board of Supervisors approved by a 7-4 vote a controversial policy that will allow police to tap into the vast array of private security cameras without a warrant.
The decision was made as public polling shows San Franciscans are deeply worried about crime, and just as deeply dissatisfied with their elected leaders.
The policy gives San Francisco police the ability to temporarily monitor privately owned footage in “exigent circumstances,” which involve “imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to any person.”
With a captain’s authorization and the camera owner's consent, the department can tap into video feeds to assist in a specific misdemeanor or criminal investigation. The department can also monitor live video feeds during major events, such as a parade or a protest, but can only do so in order to determine where to station officers.
The Police Department claims that access to private cameras is both an important tool for public safety and already common practice. The policy has the support of Mayor London Breed and was sponsored by Supervisor Aaron Peskin.
Peskin said Tuesday that the goal was to balance the right to privacy with allowing “law enforcement to, with rules, utilize certain technologies to make San Francisco safer."
"Is this perfect? Probably not. Is it worth a try? I think so,” Peskin said.
Warnings from privacy experts
But privacy advocates warned the legislation is too vaguely defined and will prove to be functionally boundless, giving San Francisco police barely fettered access to the all-seeing array of privately owned security cameras throughout San Francisco.
They warned that it could have a “chilling effect” on the exercise of First Amendment and other constitutional rights.
It’s not a matter of a police officer knocking on the door of a neighborhood business owner to ask for a copy of security footage.
Several business organizations in San Francisco have, between them, hundreds of security cameras to which they could provide cops the keys, privacy advocates argued. Privacy advocates also questioned whether a lack of footage is really a barrier to preventing crime, and pointed to headline-grabbing incidents in which police were seemingly handed every bit of evidence on a platter, only to fail to make or attempt arrests.
Supporters like Supervisor Matt Dorsey painted the new policy as San Francisco simply joining the modern age, and argued that other cities have already responded to brazen property crime — such as the organized retail theft that struck Union Square last year — by expanding surveillance capabilities.
Monday’s vote comes as the Electronic Frontier Foundation and ACLU of Northern California continue to pursue legal action against The City for what they claim was illegal monitoring during protests over racial injustice and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020. (A San Francisco Superior Court judge rejected the claims, which the organizations have appealed to a state appeals court.)
“We're very troubled by the outcome of today's Board of Supervisors vote,” the ACLU tweeted on Monday. “Police should not be given access to the thousands of private cameras in our city to surround communities, protests, or city blocks with live surveillance.”
The new city policy was the result of months of negotiation between Supervisor Peskin and Mayor Breed, who had threatened to bring competing ballot measures forward.
Though it won the support of Breed and Peskin, the proposal was widely criticized by privacy advocates like the Electronic Frontier Foundation, the Bar Association of San Francisco and The City’s own Police Commission.
Limitations to surveillance policy
The policy includes several limitations and will sunset after 15 months unless renewed by the Board of Supervisors, who will have the opportunity to review the use and impacts of the ordinance.
Police are only allowed to tap into private cameras when there is an “emergency involving imminent danger of death or serious physical injury,” to assist in an active felony or misdemeanor investigation, or during a “significant event with public safety concerns.”
Afterward, they have to report on it to the Police Commission.
Police are not allowed to use facial recognition technology to identify a person in a video and cannot use video to assist in an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement investigation. The Police Department also cannot share surveillance footage with another outside agency seeking to punish a person’s travel to San Francisco to obtain reproductive health care.
The use of live monitoring in exigent, dangerous circumstances was not controversial among supervisors, but Supervisor Hillary Ronen voiced concern about tracking large events.
"It feels to me like we're yet again giving away more power for, in this case the Police Department, to surveil our activities when we're expressing our opinion against the government," Ronen said.
Ronen proposed amendments to limit the ability of police to monitor demonstrations, but failed to win the support of her colleagues.
Supervisor Dean Preston also expressed concern about monitoring for misdemeanor or felony investigations and described the policy as "very sweeping." He said police haven't made the case for having to monitor live footage in situations that are not exigent.
"This is a complete leap of faith. There's no evidence for this," Preston said.
Supervisors who supported the policy painted it as a balanced way to combat San Franciscans' rising concerns about crime.
"We've come to a place where we have enough safeguards in this legislation. We are able to pull back as a body if we think it's being abused," said Supervisor Catherine Stefani.
The department will need the consent of the camera’s owner, but even that protection has raised questions. Privacy advocates have warned that a company such as Ring, and not the camera’s individual owner, could be the entity that authorizes the camera’s use — without the individual ever knowing.
A door to mass surveillance?
The policy’s opponents warn that it could lead to mass surveillance.
It’s an allegation at which Police Chief Bill Scott bristles.
“SFPD has proposed an authorized use for temporary live monitoring of significant events with public safety concerns which includes a prohibition to record, store, or retain this data unless a misdemeanor or felony crime is witnessed. In those situations, SFPD would then request historical footage to aide in a criminal investigation, where it would be tagged as evidence,” Scott wrote in a letter to the Board of Supervisors earlier this month.
The Bar Association implored police to seek expedited warrants for footage, rather than simply request permission from the camera owner. Police countered that it’s a property owner’s right to give police access to it.
Opponents also allege that the policy would amount to a “radical expansion” of the surveillance capabilities of police.
Scott’s response?
Police already routinely sought footage from private residents and businesses, and the policy only codifies it.
“SFPD routinely requested access to live footage or historical footage relating to criminal activity from businesses and individuals throughout the city,” Scott wrote.
Supervisors Ronen, Connie Chan, Shamann Walton and Preston voted against the bill.