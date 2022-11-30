Danny Macaskill

The project almost never came to fruition as MacAskill suffered a broken kneecap five years ago during filming.

 Red Bull

After breaking onto the scene over a decade ago, trials cyclist Danny MacAskill is back with his blend of breathtaking yet nerve-racking stunts. 

The Scot's latest project, "Postcard from San Francisco," is a street-riding film that turns The City's most iconic landmarks and architecture, such as Alcatraz Island and the streets of Chinatown," into the most challenging obstacle course Macaskill has faced in his career. 

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

