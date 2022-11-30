After breaking onto the scene over a decade ago, trials cyclist Danny MacAskill is back with his blend of breathtaking yet nerve-racking stunts.
The Scot's latest project, "Postcard from San Francisco," is a street-riding film that turns The City's most iconic landmarks and architecture, such as Alcatraz Island and the streets of Chinatown," into the most challenging obstacle course Macaskill has faced in his career.
“I chose San Francisco because it’s such an iconic backdrop for a film," said MacAskill. "No matter what street you’re on or which way you look, you know you’re in San Francisco – whether it’s the steep hills, the colorful terrace houses, or the amazing views of the two bridges and Alcatraz. I thought it would be a perfect place to make a cool-looking film."
The project almost never came to fruition as MacAskill suffered a broken kneecap five years ago during filming. He attributed his comeback to years of hard work and a strong dedication to his rehabilitation.
Despite his injury and the ensuing setbacks, MacAskill was never dissuaded from pushing the limits of what he could accomplish on two wheels. The trials star describes the film as "a true passion project of mine, it reflects pure hard riding that no practice prepares you for," said MacAskill.
"Postcard from San Francisco" follows MacAskill's ride across The City, while simultaneously showcasing the dazzling abilities that originally catapulted him into the viral echelons of the internet roughly 13 years ago.
Scenes seamlessly weave locations like popular skate spots with steep street views that are commonplace in Hollywood films.
Additionally, the film invites audiences to see San Francisco through MacAskill and his team's eyes, as the camerawork illustrates how those involved in the production interpreted The City as a personal playground of sorts.