DA says murder suspect took ‘revenge’ on would-be auto burglar

Patrick Furley Jackson, 21, is expected to appear in San Francisco Superior Court on Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

An Oakland man has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting a man who prosecutors say tried to break into his car early one morning in San Francisco.

Patrick Furley Jackson, 21, was arrested last week in connection with the killing of 20-year-old Richard Ponce in South of Market on July 7, authorities said.

The violence unfolded when Ponce, a resident of Dos Palos, and another man left a nightclub after a night of drinking and allegedly started to check if car doors in the area were unlocked.

Jackson was sitting in his BMW near Bonafacio and Mabini streets when the duo allegedly tried to break into his car, prosecutors said in court records.

Jackson allegedly pointed a pistol at them in response and demanded their wallets and cellphones, Assistant District Attorney Michael Swart said in a motion to hold Jackson in jail pending trial.

Ponce’s companion then allegedly threw an empty wallet at Jackson and the two men fled.

“When he discovered that there were no proceeds gained from his robbery, [Jackson] chased after his victims to take retribution for tricking him,” Swart wrote in the detention motion.

Jackson allegedly tried to rob the duo again before shooting Ponce, who Swart said “continued to run but stumbled.” Jackson shot him again before leaving the scene in his BMW, Swart said.

Swart alleged that Jackson wanted to “take revenge” on Ponce and the other man for not turning over their “proceeds.”

“These actions society cannot and should not tolerate,” Swart said.

Swart said various witnesses have identified Jackson as the shooter. Jackson told police he was at the scene but denied having a gun or carrying out the shooting, Swart said.

Jackson is facing murder and various other charges of robbery and attempted robbery.

He has no criminal history and is expected to plead not guilty Tuesday, according to his attorney, Tal Klement of the Public Defender’s Office.

“Him and his family are totally shocked by these allegations,” Klement said Monday. “He’s innocent and hopefully we won’t have to prove it at trial.”

Klement plans to ask Tuesday that Jackson be released from jail pending trial.

Klement called the evidence “questionable” and said there were conflicting statements about what Ponce and his companion were doing after leaving the nightclub.

“What I can tell you is Mr. Jackson did not rob or murder anybody,” Klement said.

Jackson graduated high school in Martinez and sells Amway products, according to his attorney.

“He comes from a great family,” Klement said. “He’s really shocked and he’s scared but he’s going to put his faith in the system.”

The homicide marked the 21st reported killing of the year in San Francisco.

A GoFundMe page set up in Ponce’s name described him as a son, brother and friend.

