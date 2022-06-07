In a somewhat irrational but consequential act of democratic revolt, San Francisco voters recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin from office on Tuesday.
Boudin’s toppling is the culmination of a recall campaign that began almost as soon as he was elected in 2019. It’s also a stunning victory for the politics of anger and scapegoating — and a warning to other Democrats about the shape of things to come.
Despite the stunning defeat, Boudin took a defiantly triumphant tone at his election night party.
"When this recall started, my wife, Valerie, said to me, ‘I know we’re going to win,’” said Boudin, standing atop a keg before a crowd of supporters. “She’s right … because this was never about one vote count. It was never about one election night party. It was never about specifically which person gets to be in the office of the district attorney. This is a movement, not a moment in history.”
But the pro-Boudin movement that delivered an upset victory in 2019 met its match in an energized recall movement supported by Democrats and funded by Republican billionaires and local business interests. The recall campaign successfully exploited public frustration with homelessness and crime to vilify Boudin, portraying him as the root cause of The City’s long-standing dysfunctions.
“The right wing billionaires outspent us three to one,” said Boudin. “...They created an electoral dynamic where we were literally shadowboxing. Voters were not asked to choose between criminal justice reform and something else. They were given an opportunity to voice their frustration and outrage, and they took that opportunity.”
Angry voters had every right to boot Boudin from office. It’s unclear, however, what will be gained from it. He did not commit any criminal or unethical acts. His overthrow will not affect the poverty rate, the crime rate or the SFPD’s arrest rate.
Even the DA’s loudest detractors don’t have an answer as to how a successful recall will affect the crime and disorder that have inspired this voter revolt. After all, the recall’s chief supporters claim to also support criminal justice reform. A recent Examiner poll also found that a majority of likely voters strongly support the very types of criminal justice reforms Boudin has championed.
The voters have spoken, but what did they say? They like criminal justice reform, but they don’t like the guy who most symbolizes it here? That doesn’t quite make sense. So, how to explain Boudin’s decisive downfall?
The simplest explanation is that propaganda works. Lots of effort, money and time were spent scapegoating Boudin to create a populist recall movement. Through constant repetition — in press stories and in ads — voters came to see Boudin as the direct cause of their growing dissatisfaction. The name “Chesa” became synonymous with smashed windows, brazen robberies and seemingly out-of-control homelessness.
In the end, facts and data didn’t matter. In a somewhat disconcerting public ritual, Boudin — like the literal scapegoats of Biblical times — became the vessel of our collective angst. San Francisco voters — most of them Democrats — have cast him out into the political wilderness.
Boudin’s political mistakes: As a policy leader, he may be innocent of most charges leveled against him. But Boudin the politician deserves some blame. That’s because a successful politician must demonstrate an ability to both gain power and maintain power.
To maintain power, a politician must read the prevailing winds and adjust course accordingly.
Boudin clearly failed to do this. Even as it became clear that public anxiety over crime was rising, he appeared to think cool facts and reason would prevail. While politicians like Mayor London Breed pivoted from “defund the police” to “refund the police,” Boudin clung to a righteous consistency.
Take, for example, how Boudin responded to Breed’s decision to flood Union Square with police and declare an emergency in the Tenderloin last winter. As a tough-talking Breed decried “bulls**t” on S.F.’s streets and insinuated she might start arresting drug users, Boudin attended a press conference where he, along with Public Defender Mano Raju and a representative of the ACLU, criticized her approach.
“If arrests and prosecutions alone could solve the drug crisis in this country or in this city, it would have been solved long ago,” Boudin said.
He wasn’t technically wrong, but his decision to stand with Breed’s detractors was unwise for a DA facing an energetic recall. In the end, Breed’s “emergency” turned out to be more of a press release than a policy shift. Nothing much really changed as a result of the 90-day Tenderloin “emergency.”
Breed did, however, manage to sound as if she were doing something about the problem. Attuned to public anger, she unleashed a symbolic performance designed to make it clear which side of the anger she was on. Boudin, meanwhile, stood shoulder to shoulder with the public defender and the ACLU. Such moves did nothing to counter his opponents’ accusations.
Unfortunately, honest people tend to make bad politicians because they’re bad at speaking out of both sides of their mouths — even when it might help save their own skin. Boudin has proven himself a leader, but he’s clearly no politician.
Ranked-choice voting + recall = madness: Of course, when you get elected to office with only 36% of the vote, can you really afford to upset your base? Boudin, a champion of The City’s far-left progressive faction, apparently kept their support throughout. But he was unable to broaden his base to include Democrats who “felt” he was the poster child for The City’s inability to reduce street crime.
National press outlets will likely read the recall as a big reversal by Democrats in San Francisco. But due to The City’s goofy ranked-choice voting system, Boudin never had majority support here. He won a squeaker of an election over a fellow Democrat in a convoluted electoral process in which most S.F. voters probably don’t remember voting for him.
“S.F.’s combination of recalls and ranked-choice voting is serious structural stupidity,” said Dan Newman, a Democratic strategist and Boudin ally. “Both the mayor and the DA were elected with 36% of first-round first-place votes — which means that, despite winning fair and square, they’re also both vulnerable to being recalled on the same day they won, by the same voters that elected them.”
Criminal justice reform wins big: Boudin aside, it was a great night for California’s leading criminal justice reformers. As of press time, both Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta were leading with nearly 60% of the vote. Both men have championed major statewide criminal justice reforms like Proposition 47, which reform opponents blame for the existence of crime in California.
Michael Shellenberger, the maniacal publicity hound who ran for governor as an independent and portrayed Newsom as the engineer of San Francisco’s decline, fizzled out with 3.2% of the vote.
“Shellenberger? More like nothingburger,” quipped Joe Eskenazi of Mission Local.
Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, running as an independent “tough on crime” attorney general candidate, took fourth place in the AG primary. She had attacked incumbent Bonta by trying to equate him with Boudin, but it didn’t work.
In Boudin, the Republican billionaires and conservative-leaning tech types found an opponent small enough to take down. They sketched out a playbook for how to use Democratic voter anger to take down a Democratic politician in a city known for its fractional politics (and convoluted political system).
But Tuesday’s results show that these tactics and arguments don’t work on the statewide Democratic leaders who actually wield the most power in the state. Despite Boudin’s downfall, progressive Democratic reformers had a historically strong night.
“Our cause is righteous … we have already won,” said Boudin in his nonconcession speech. “We have already won because we are part of a national movement that recognizes that we can never incarcerate our way out of poverty.”
The defeated DA does have a point.