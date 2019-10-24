Money flows into DA race with election day approaching

From left: San Francisco District Attorney candidates Suzy Loftus, Chesa Boudin, Nancy Tung and Leif Dautch sit at the beginning of a debate at UC Hastings School of Law on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Candidates in the district attorney’s race are seeing some of their best fundraising numbers yet with heightened attention being paid to one of the most contentious races in the upcoming election.

With the last-minute appointment of candidate Suzy Loftus as interim district attorney generating controversy around the race, candidates Chesa Boudin and Leif Dautch say they have enjoyed more support than usual.

More than $117,000 in contributions poured into the Boudin campaign in the weeks between Sept. 22 and Oct. 19, according to the latest campaign finance records released Thursday. His campaign has brought in a total of around $623,000 in contributions so far this year and had some $136,000 on hand as of Oct. 19.

“We had by far our best fundraising period in terms of daily average,” said Boudin, a deputy public defender. The last time his campaign had a better month was when he brought in around $100,000 in campaign contributions in June, Boudin said.

Dautch, meanwhile, saw upward of $28,000 flow into his campaign during the same time frame from late September to mid-October, the records show. He has received just under $187,000 in campaign contributions throughout the year, including a $20,000 loan from himself, and had not spent roughly $71,000 as of Oct. 19.

Both Dautch and Boudin attributed their gains in part to the decision by Mayor London Breed on Oct. 4 to appoint Loftus to the vacant seat when former District Attorney George Gascon unexpectedly announced he would not finish his term in office.

The move caused a backlash from supporters of the other candidates in the race as well as the non-partisan ACLU, which argued that Breed had unfairly tilted the scales of the election by not allowing the race to finish without an incument in the seat.

“We saw a 66 percent increase in our fundraising pace in this reporting period over the last,” said Dautch, a deputy state attorney general. “And our volunteer numbers have doubled since the appointment.”

Boudin also said his campaign had been building momentum as the election rapidly approaches.

“People are paying more attention,” Boudin said.

As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Loftus and a fourth candidate, Nancy Tung, had not filed their numbers with the Ethics Commission.

The campaign contributions are not the only money coming into the race.

Hundreds and thousands of dollars in outside spending have also flooded the contest as election day draws closer.

One recently launched independent expenditure committee from the San Francisco Police Officers Association had spent nearly $89,000 on polling and mailers opposing Boudin as of Tuesday, campaign finance records show. The committee recieved $100,000 from the SFPOA, which has called Boudin “dangerous,” as well as $5,000 each from a statewide law enforcement group and the San Diego police union.

Included in its spending was $3,500 worth of polling for a committee supporting Loftus.

But there has also been much outside spending in support of Boudin, including tens of thousands of dollars from the local Service Employees International Union. One committee has spent nearly $189,000 so far this year to support him as of Oct. 19, according to campaign finance records.

“He has clearly, between the independent expenditures and his campaign, the largest campaign,” said Jim Ross, a political consultant whose firm is running an independent expenditure committee for Dautch.

But Ross said a lot of the funding coming into the Boudin campaign is from outside San Francisco.

“Chesa is really running a national campaign,” Ross said. “The question is can all these out of state, out of San Francisco donors equal San Francisco votes? He has to translate outside of San Francisco donations and activism into San Francisco votes.”

Boudin disputes that his support is largely from out of county, since the campaign finance filings do not show supporters who contribute small donations of less than $100.

