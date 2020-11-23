DA Boudin charges fired SFPD officer with manslaughter over fatal shooting

Ex-Officer Christopher Samayoa to face criminal charges in death of Keita O’Neil

District Attorney Chesa Boudin announces charges against former SFPD Officer Christopher Samayoa in the 2017 fatal shooting of Keita O’Neil on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A former rookie San Francisco police officer has been charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting a man through the window of a police car in 2017, District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced Monday.

Christopher Samayoa was days out of the Police Academy when he shot 42-year-old Keita O’Neil in the head during a police pursuit near the Alice Griffith housing projects on Dec. 1, 2017.

Samayoa was charged Monday with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, assault by an executive officer, assault with a semi-automatic firearm and negligent discharge of a firearm.

This is the first time in known San Francisco history that the District Attorney’s Office has charged an officer with homicide, according to Boudin.

At a press conference outside the Hall of Justice announcing the charging decision, Boudin said Samayoa made a “terrible, tragic and unlawful decision to pull and shoot his gun.”

“In San Francisco there has been a long history of officer-involved shootings leading to no accountability whatsoever, further cementing the idea that police are above the law,” Boudin said. “That stops today.”

Boudin said Samayoa is expected to surrender into custody on the charges this week. However, the District Attorney’s Office will not seek to hold him in custody pending trial since he is not a flight risk.

Footage from a body-worn camera shows former Officer Christopher Samayoa shoot through the passenger window of a police car. Keita O’Neil, a 42-year-old carjacking suspect, was fatally struck (Courtesy SFPD)

Samayoa shot O’Neil while riding in the passenger seat of a patrol car with his field training officer. Police were chasing O’Neil as he drove a stolen California Lottery van that was carjacked earlier that day.

Samayoa fired a single round through the window of his door when O’Neil pulled over at Fitzgerald Avenue and Griffith Street, exited the van and ran past the patrol car.

O’Neil was struck in the head and died at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

The shooting was captured on body-worn camera footage that appeared to show Samayoa firing his gun while the patrol car was still moving.

Police Chief Bill Scott fired Samayoa after the shooting.

The shooting also prompted O’Neil’s family to file an excessive force lawsuit against the City and County of San Francisco naming Samayoa and his field traning officer, Edric Talusan.

The lawsuit, filed by the prominent civil rights attorney John Burris on behalf of O’Neil’s mother Judy O’Neil, is still pending.

In an interview after the announcement, Burris questioned whether Boudin could have charged Samayoa with murder but called the manslaughter decision “adequete.”

“This is a flagrant use of violence with no justification,” Burris said. “It’s about time. I don’t know why anyone would have difficulty filing charges here.”

Burris said he was not shocked by the charging decision given that Boudin ran a campaign pledging to hold police accountable last year.

Also, Boudin hired an attorney who previously worked for Burris, Lateef Gray, to lead his Independent Investigations Bureau that examines police shootings, Burris noted.

“I’m not surprised,” Burris said. “The only question is did you have the courage to do it.”

This story has been updated to include additional information.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

