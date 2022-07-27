San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has tapped Monifa Willis, a longtime psychiatric nurse, to lead her office's Victim Services Division.
The appointment is a critical one, as prosecutors’ alleged disregard for crime victims was a central component of the recall movement that ousted former District Attorney Chesa Boudin in June.
Willis’ appointment as chief of victim services is just one in a series of staffing changes made by Jenkins in recent days, including the firing of more than a dozen Boudin holdovers and hiring of a new leadership team.
Willis' career includes more than five years as a psychiatric nurse at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital and, since 2020, she has been an Assistant Clinical Professor for the Department of Community Health Sciences at the UCSF School of Nursing.
In an interview with The Examiner, Willis said she's worked directly with crime victims and their advocates in her more than 20 years of providing clinical services, often in communities that "carry the burden of crime and violence on their shoulders."
"As a mental health clinician it has always been my heart and calling to make space for people and communities to heal," Willis said. "In my history I have been doing that one by one, one client at a time, and this is an opportunity to really impact communities at large."
Working with crime victims through a trauma-informed lens will be central to her approach, Willis added. That doesn't mean they'll always get the outcomes they desire, she noted, "but it's extremely important to ensure that survivors have a voice and feel supported."
The District Attorney's Office has to ensure "we're creating a safe environment where there's transparency...(and) they're at least able to voice their narrative and what they'd like to see," Willis said.
Before he was recalled, Boudin touted his office's work on behalf of victims. He announced in May that under his watch the Victim Services Division had served an increasing number of people even as crime rates dropped.
A column in the San Francisco Chronicle published the same month documented turnover in the division's staff and featured former employees who questioned Boudin's leadership and care for victims of crime.
The office turnover "has been something I am aware of," Willis said.
"Healers have to heal themselves, and that is one of the many priorities I have, but a top priority is to ensure that victims' advocates feel supported and cared for," Willis said.
Willis is taking the helm of a high-profile division within the District Attorney's office in a politically charged environment. Her boss, Jenkins, was appointed by Mayor London Breed earlier this month. Jenkins has already launched a campaign for the November election, but there's no guarantee she'll win.
Willis acknowledged that inherent instability, but said she's putting all of that aside.
"I've always put the work first, and my clients first, and in this case survivors first and the staff first," Willis said.
In a statement, Jenkins said her office will serve as a "champion" for victims and their rights.
“Helping victims of crime and their families is a top priority for me and a critical service we provide for those who need support during the most desperate of circumstances," Jenkins said. "No longer will victims be left in the dark about the services or support that they deserve.”