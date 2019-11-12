Cyclist struck by driver sustains life-threatening injuries

Collision one of three Friday in which pedestrians, bike riders were injured

Friday was a dangerous day for people walking and biking in San Francisco, police revealed Tuesday.

Three people were injured in traffic collisions Friday, including one whose injuries may ultimately prove fatal.

A person biking near Alamo Square Friday evening was struck by a driver and sustained life-threatening injuries, according to San Francisco police.

As of Tuesday afternoon that victim’s injuries were still considered life-threatening, a San Francisco Police Department spokesperson said.

The cyclist was identified by police as a man in his mid-twenties, who was cycling at Fulton and Webster streets at 6:23 p.m. when he was struck.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

A driver also struck a pedestrian on Friday afternoon at Alemany Boulevard and Onondaga Avenue.

San Francisco police identified the victim as a 28-year-old woman who was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the sedan was not arrested, according to police.

In another collision Friday, a person riding a bicycle struck a pedestrian crossing the street on Embarcadero and Battery.

Police said a 44-year-old man walking in the crosswalk lost consciousness after he was struck by the 40-year-old male bicyclist Friday at 8:13 a.m. The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

San Francisco’s Vision Zero policy aims to reduce annual traffic-related deaths to zero. On that front, San Franciscans may see an improvement with new funds from this month’s Proposition D, which supporters declared victorious in this election just on Monday.

While half of the funds are aimed at hiring new Muni operators for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, the other half of the annual $30-35 million that will be generated by the measure will support new pedestrian and bicycle safety infrastructure from the San Francisco County Transportation Authority.

Proposition D levies a tax on Uber and Lyft rides in San Francisco, which will then be spent specifically on transportation, bicycling and walking engineering improvements on city streets.

joe@sfexaminer.com