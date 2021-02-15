Cyclist in critical condition after suffering medical emergency near Golden Gate Park

Cyclists cross Masonic Street through the Panhandle bike path along Fell Street on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A cyclist remains in critical condition after being found unresponsive at the intersection of Stanyan and Fell streets near Golden Gate Park on Saturday.

San Francisco Police Department officers were called to the scene on Feb. 14 at approximately 11:50 a.m. based on reports of a life-threatening injury to a cyclist. Upon arrival, they immediately called for medics who administered life-saving aid before transporting the cyclist to a local hospital, according to SFPD spokesperson Officer Robert Rueca.

The cyclist is believed to have suffered a medical emergency while operating the bicycle, Rueca said.

Reports first circulated on social media that the cyclist’s injuries were the result of a vehicle collision, but the investigation suggests this was not, in fact, the case.

“No other vehicle was involved,” SFPD concluded.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.

