Curfew to remain in effect Monday night in SF; dozens arrested from Sunday protests

Police chief estimates as many as 6,000 took part in demonstrations

San Francisco will keep a curfew in place for a second day Monday, city officials said, after largely peaceful demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota ended in looting and vandalism this weekend.

Dozens of arrests were made Sunday by police officers as the first day of the curfew went into effect, beginning at 8 pm Sunday and lasting until 5 am Monday.

Mayor London Breed announced late Saturday the curfew would go into effect after there were incidents of vandalism and looting.

The curfew will continue today, beginning at 8 pm Monday and last through 5 am Tuesday, a spokesperson with the Mayor’s Office confirmed to the San Francisco Examiner.

Police Chief William Scott said at a press conference Monday that his advice to the mayor is to keep the curfew in place. “As long as we see what we’ve seen in the last couple of days, I am going to advise her to not lift the curfew,” he said.

San Francisco received help Sunday from 208 police officers from other parts of the state that were provided upon Breed’s request.

“We deployed those officers yesterday,” Scott said. “They were a tremendous help.”

He said that his officers had felt “overwhelmed” Saturday night.

Scott estimated that about 5,000 to 6,000 people had participated in the Sunday protests.

“They started out peaceful. They went to the Hall of Justice and they marched throughout the city, but there were instances of violence even from the beginning,” Scott said.

He noted some early arrests in the day included those who assaulted two officers using a skateboard and “a stun gun type of device.”

The Police Department said late Sunday that they “made approximately 80 arrests in the Market Street, SOMA and Union Square areas for violations of the curfew order or looting.”

“When it was all said and done there were 87 people arrested last night for violation of the curfew order,” Scott said. “Among those people, we recovered a loaded firearm, we recovered a backpack full of fireworks and explosives and we recovered other items that I believe were there for the sole purpose of being used as either weapons or being used to vandalize and destroy property.”

Scott also noted that in addition to the 87 arrests there were 33 citations for curfew violations.

Sheriff Paul Miyamoto said, “As a result of the many arrests that were made to prevent the looting and vandalism that occurred on Saturday, Sunday night we did issue citations and release 64 of the individuals that had been arrested on both infractions and misdemeanors.”

Scott also said there were 33 arrests out of Saturday’s protest, more than the 10 felony arrests for looting initially reported.

“Of those 33, 19 of them have been presented to the District Attorney’s Office for charging,” he said.

Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson said firefighters extinguished 20 fires Sunday night.

