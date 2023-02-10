The Los Angeles Rams were last year’s Super Bowl champs, but crypto was the blockbuster event’s real star.
In fact, Super Bowl LVI was called the Crypto Bowl.
This year? LOL. Hell no.
With crypto currencies still reeling from a market crash that wiped out $2 trillion of value and a series of jaw dropping scandals that made Enron look like a petty crime, don’t expect crypto to have any meaningful presence at this Sunday’s game.
Instead of crypto, the spotlight will likely be on alcohol, with booked ads on Remy Martin, Heineken and Molson Coors. “What crypto was to 2022, it looks like booze is gonna to 2023,” Jef Loeb, creative director of Brainchild Creative, told The Examiner. So instead of the Crypto Bowl, “they’re gonna call this the Booze Bowl.”
Which makes a lot of sense, Loeb quipped: “After crypto, the world needed a drink.”
Last year’s crypto advertising barrage was intoxicating in a way, a time when the then-fast growing industry had its big moment.
Larry David urged viewers “Don’t Miss Out” on the hot trend by shilling for FTX the crypto currency exchange. LeBron James told his younger self, “You gotta call your own shots” in an ad for Crypto.com. Coinbase wowed audiences with a quirky ad featuring a dancing QR code.
Then it all started falling apart.
The crypto market was already teetering when the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals, and the crypto ads flooded the airwaves. A few months later, the market went into a tailspin with the collapse of the UST-luna cryptocurrencies.
The industry was still recovering from that shock when an even bigger wave hit as 2022 was ending. FTX suddenly went bankrupt, its former CEO and founder, Sam Bankman-Friedman, extradited to the U.S. from the Bahamas and charged with multiple counts of fraud.
Having no crypto ads this Sunday “is for the best,” said Logan Allin, managing partner and founder of Fin Capital. “I mean these were effectively marketing companies and customer acquisition machines masquerading as real businesses.”
Noting the loss of his home team, Allin added: “It's healthy for the ecosystem that you know we're not providing these splashy absurd ads during what unfortunately is not a Niners game, but a competitive game.”
Last year’s Crypto Bowl actually sparked comparisons with the DotCom Bowl back in 2000 when dot-com ads dominated the game between the then St. Louis Rams and the Tennessee Titans.
The DotCom Bowl was also followed by a downturn, when the Dot-Com Boom turned into the Dot-Com Bust, which led to the collapse of many startups.
There were other similarities between the two tech trends’ Super Bowls – and key differences, too.
“Yes, the cynical might point to the Ponzi-like mentality that enveloped both early stage dotcoms and last year’s crypto rush,” Loeb said.
But after the dot-com crash, there were quite a number of tech companies “left with the market strength to push through the meltdown and pay the Superbowl freight.”
That’s not the case with crypto. The impact of the FTX crash in particular was stunning. A Fox Sports executive told the Associated Press that there were four crypto advertising deals in the works that were canceled when the FTX news broke.
Loeb said “the carnage on the playing field in crypto is more significant in undermining the ability of crypto companies to advertise.”
Meanwhile, the battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will take place at a time when there’s a hot new trend sweeping the tech scene, AI and ChatGPT in particular.
“Maybe there's going to be a GPT bowl,” Nicolai Wadstrom, founder and CEO of BootstrapLabs, told The Examiner.
Loeb actually thinks so too, noting that ChatGPT was introduced only in November.
“You know if ChatGPT had dropped three months earlier we might indeed be calling this the AI Bowl,” he said.